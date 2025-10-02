𝘋𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘪𝘵 𝘣𝘺 𝘤𝘢𝘳, 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘺 𝘬𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸𝘯 ‘𝘔𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘺’ 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺...
October 2, 2025
We’ve all heard that cats have nine lives. One of them is being enjoyed by a stray kitten, who was fortunately saved from death by a team that...
OT County eyes 5.5 percent tax hike for 2026
October 2, 2025
On Sept. 23, the five-person Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners approved a preliminary net property tax levy of $58.6 million for 2026. This represents a proposed 5.5...
Neighbors wrangle over how, who to maintain private Pelican Lake road
October 2, 2025
A Pelican Lake private road dispute has spilled from neighborhood coffee table talk to the chambers of the local town hall.But the Scambler Township board would prefer to...
𝟑 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐤𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝟤 𝗇𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍𝗌 𝗈𝖿 𝗆𝗎𝗌𝗂𝖼, 𝗉𝗅𝗎𝗌 𝖺𝗎𝗍𝗎𝗆𝗇...
October 2, 2025
The Pelican Rapids community is gearing up for its 28th annual Oktoberfest celebration, set for Oct. 9-11, with a full slate of events,...
𝘋𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘪𝘵 𝘣𝘺 𝘤𝘢𝘳, 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘺 𝘬𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸𝘯 ‘𝘔𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘺’ 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺...
October 2, 2025
We’ve all heard that cats have nine lives. One of them is being enjoyed by a stray kitten, who was fortunately saved from death by a team that...
Irene Jeanette Lewis
October 2, 2025
Jun. 20, 1931 - Sep. 25, 2025PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. - Irene Jeanette Lewis, 94, Minn. died Thursday, Sep. 25, in Lake Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a...
𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝖸𝗈𝗎’𝗏𝖾 𝗇𝖾𝗏𝖾𝗋 𝗅𝗈𝗈𝗄𝖾𝖽 𝗂𝗇𝗍𝗈 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖾𝗒𝖾𝗌 𝗈𝖿 𝖺...
October 2, 2025
My heavens, what a difficult couple of weeks it’s been. Amen?The Charlie Kirk assassination dropped a match into what was already a box of...
Novel by Minn. author Sinclair Lewis has haunting similarities—90...
September 25, 2025
I wonder if any of you have read the 1935 book “It Can’t Happen Here” by Minnesota’s own Sinclair Lewis. It is about Lewis’s fear of Huey Longs’ rise to power and possible...
PELICAN RAPIDS BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR BOARD MEETING August...
October 2, 2025
The Pelican Rapids Board of Education held a regular meeting on August 20, 2025 in the conference room at the high school at 7:00 a.m. Board members present: Molly Welch,...
Norwegian Grove TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF MONTHLY MEETING
October 2, 2025
Norwegian Grove Township will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, October 9, 2025 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Town Hall. Jane...
Harvesting does with fawns
October 2, 2025
Some hunters can be reluctant to harvest a doe with fawns out of worry for what may become of the fawns. Rest assured that by the time hunting begins, fawns are old enough...
Youth deer season returns Oct. 16-19
October 2, 2025
Minnesota offers a perfect opportunity for experienced deer hunters to share their knowledge and traditions with youth ages 10-17 during the statewide youth deer season.The...