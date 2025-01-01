Welcome to The Pelican Rapids Press Online
More than just a newspaper — The Press is your trusted source for community news, stories, and connections. We’re proud to deliver the same quality local journalism our readers have relied on for over a century, available both in print and online.
Our Mission
The Pelican Rapids Press is committed to strengthening our community through trusted journalism, creative design, digital media, and community involvement. For over a century, we’ve connected neighbors, preserved local history, and championed the stories that matter most.
Our Vision
Rooted in tradition and growing with our community, we continue to expand the ways we deliver news, stories, and connections while remaining true to our values of integrity, service, and community pride — ensuring Pelican Rapids has a strong local voice for generations to come.
What Subscribers Get:
- Full access to local news articles and archives
- Digital editions of the printed newspaper
- Exclusive content and features for our online readers
Stay Connected with The Press
Choose the plan that works best for you--print, online, or both. All subscriptions include online access to news, archives, and digital editions.
|Plan
|Local Rate *
|Minnesota & Snowbird Rate
|U.S. Rate
|
3 Years
Best Value
|$189.00
|$195.00
|$201.00
|2 Years
|$126.00
|$130.00
|$134.00
|1 Year
|$65.00
|$67.00
|$69.00
|6 Months
|$52.00
|$54.00
|$56.00
Online Only Subscription
$50.00 per year - available anywhere, including international subscribers
Contact Us
Looking to reach The Press? Here’s how to get in touch with the right person.
Mailing Address
PO Box 632
Pelican Rapids, MN 56572
Physical Address
29 West Mill
Pelican Rapids, MN 56572
Office Hours
Monday–Friday, 9 AM–2 PM
Main Phone
(218) 863-1421
NEWSROOM
News tips & story ideas:
Call Nicole WK at (218) 208-0939 or email reporter@pelicanrapidspress.com
Letters to the editor:
Call Managing Editor Louis Hoglund at (218) 208-0940 or email news@pelicanrapidspress.com
Press releases:
Email press@pelicanrapidspress.com
SUBSCRIPTIONS & GENERAL INQUIRIES
Subscriptions, billing, and general questions:
Call (218) 863-1421 or email office@pelicanrapidspress.com
ADVERTISING & CLASSIFIEDS
Advertising (display ads, promotions, classifieds):
Call Sara Brosowske at (218) 208-0950 or email ads@pelicanrapidspress.com
PRINTING & DESIGN
For print jobs (flyers, business cards, custom design work):
Call Nicole WK at (218) 208-0939 or email printing@pelicanrapidspress.com
WEBSITE SUPPORT
Email support@communityjournalismproject.com
Get Breaking News As It HappensText "START" to 218-500-0067 to receive Breaking News from The Pelican Rapids Press via text on your mobile device.
Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies based on breaking news events. Text STOP anytime to unsubscribe, text HELP for help. For our terms and privacy policy click here.