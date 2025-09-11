Lida TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
September 11, 2025
Lida Township will reconvene the 2025 ANNUAL MEETING OF March 11, 2025 on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. for the purpose of finalizing the 2026 Proposed Budget/Levy.
If you have any questions, please contact Clerk at 218-863-1787 or email lida@loretel.net.
Denise Boe,
Clerk
9-11-2-c
