Janet Olive Thompson Lund
September 11, 2025
Janet Olive Thompson Lund (90) of Fargo, ND, Died August 31, 2025 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, ND. Janet Olive Thompson was born in Fisher, MN on January 30, 1935, to Tobois (Tobe) and Josephine (Rud) Thompson.
Her family moved to Hillsboro, ND where she attended school and graduated in 1953. Janet then attended North Dakota Agricultural College, now NDSU, and studied Home Economics and Education and began a lifelong association with the Beta Beta chapter of Alpha Gamma Delta. It was during this time she met a nerdy graduate student named H. Roald Lund. After graduation in 1956, Janet taught briefly in Williston, ND then came back to Fargo and her boyfriend Roald. On October 5th, 1957, they were married in Hillsboro. The couple lived in Fargo while Roald finished school and she taught HomeEc in Enderlin, ND. In 1958, the couple moved to Ft. Benning, Georgia to complete an Army ROTC obligation where Jeffrey was born and in 1959 returned to Fargo where Roald started a career at NDSU and Janet resumed her teaching career at Agassiz Junior High. Living in North Fargo, they added another child, Susan, to their family in 1960. In 1962 the family moved to West Lafayette, Indiana where Roald pursued a Ph.D at Purdue and she taught Home Economics in Fowler, Indiana until Roald's graduation when they returned to NDSU and Janet returned to teaching in the Fargo School system. They bought a home on 12th St in North Fargo and added 2 more children, Anders 1966, and Adrian, 1968. Over the next 30 years, Janet was an active parent, homemaker, and gardener. She loved travel, parties, and entertaining friends. During this time they established a lake home (Lundvilla) on Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota and from there she and Roald hosted countless guests and parties. In retirement Janet planned, coordinated, and set out on many, many global travel adventures with her favorite travel buddy and constant companion, Roald. In 2023, Roald and Janet sold their lake home and the couple moved to their new home at Touchmark in Fargo where they greatly enjoyed living this final stage of her life. In the end, Janet succumbed to dementia caused by small vessel ischemic disease which progressed rapidly over the last few months of her life.
Following a very short hospitalization at Sanford in Fargo, she passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 31st with Roald, her husband of 68 years, at her bedside.
Janet is survived by her four children: Jeffrey (Jill) Lund, Susan Black, Anders (Marcia) Lund, Adrian (Jamie) Lund: eight grandchildren Austen Lund, Lucy (Mitch) Mazaheri, Carly (Kal) Larson, Devin (Brenna) Lund, Brooks Lund, Mimi Lund, Haakon (Alicia) Lund, Bryson Lund and five great grandchildren: Asher, Eliezer, Chase, Ozzie and Nash. Janet was preceded in death by her parents Tobe and Josephine, her sister Carmen (Jordan) Horkan, grandson Derrick Yates and granddaughter Ruby Vetta Lund.
Please join the family for a celebration of Janet's life at Zion Lutheran Church on Franklin Lake in Pelican Rapids, MN at 11:30 AM on Friday September 12th, 2025 with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service and a luncheon following the service at the church hall. Janet's cremains will be laid to rest in the Old Riverside Cemetery, Hillsboro ND on a later date.
To honor the memory of Janet, please consider making a donation to the Pelican Rapids Food Shelf, https://www.feedingpelican.org/
