CITY OF PELICAN RAPIDS, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PRELIMINARY PLAT
September 18, 2025
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the City of Pelican Rapids Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing to consider the Pelican Ridge Estates Preliminary Plat as submitted by Pelican Rapids Economic Development.
The property to be platted is described as:
That part of Sub Lot K and Sub Lot M, plat of Sub Lot L and Sub Lot M (said plat is on file and of record in the office of the Recorder as Document Number 74211) all in the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 136 North, Range 43 West, Otter Tail County, Minnesota described as follows;
Commencing at the northeast corner of Block 1, HAMLIN ADDITION (for the purposes of this description the north line of said Block 1 bears North 89 degrees 40 minutes 32 seconds West from said point of commencement); thence North 51 degrees 16 minutes 46 seconds West, a distance of 60.01 feet the southwest corner of said Sub Lot M, also being the point of beginning; thence North 00 degrees 50 minutes 12 seconds East, a distance of 50.21 feet to an iron monument; thence North 89 degrees 39 minutes 50 seconds West, a distance of 166.41 feet to an iron monument; thence North 24 degrees 32 minutes 03 seconds East along said easterly right of way line, a distance of 700.90 feet to an iron monument; thence South 89 degrees 43 minutes 15 seconds East, a distance of 105.12 feet to an iron monument at the southwest corner of the plat of HG FOSTER’S ADDITION, said plat is on file and of record in said office; thence continuing South 89 degrees 43 minutes 15 seconds East along the south line of said HG FOSTER’S ADDITION, a distance of 22.06 feet; thence South 00 degrees 12 minutes 44 seconds West, a distance of 689.02 feet to the south line of said Sub Lot M; thence North 89 degrees 48 minutes 24 seconds West along the south line of Sub Lot M, a distance of 250.00 feet to said point of beginning.
The public hearing is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. on Monday, September 29, 2025 in the Pelican Rapids City Hall Council Chambers.
All interested parties are invited to attend said hearing or submit written comments prior to the public hearing day to the Planning Commission, PO Box 350, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572.
A copy of said plat is available for inspection by any person during regular City office hours (7:30 am to 5:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday. 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday).
Dated this 11th day of September 2025.
Danielle Harthun
Secretary to the Planning Commission
9-25-2-c
The property to be platted is described as:
That part of Sub Lot K and Sub Lot M, plat of Sub Lot L and Sub Lot M (said plat is on file and of record in the office of the Recorder as Document Number 74211) all in the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 136 North, Range 43 West, Otter Tail County, Minnesota described as follows;
Commencing at the northeast corner of Block 1, HAMLIN ADDITION (for the purposes of this description the north line of said Block 1 bears North 89 degrees 40 minutes 32 seconds West from said point of commencement); thence North 51 degrees 16 minutes 46 seconds West, a distance of 60.01 feet the southwest corner of said Sub Lot M, also being the point of beginning; thence North 00 degrees 50 minutes 12 seconds East, a distance of 50.21 feet to an iron monument; thence North 89 degrees 39 minutes 50 seconds West, a distance of 166.41 feet to an iron monument; thence North 24 degrees 32 minutes 03 seconds East along said easterly right of way line, a distance of 700.90 feet to an iron monument; thence South 89 degrees 43 minutes 15 seconds East, a distance of 105.12 feet to an iron monument at the southwest corner of the plat of HG FOSTER’S ADDITION, said plat is on file and of record in said office; thence continuing South 89 degrees 43 minutes 15 seconds East along the south line of said HG FOSTER’S ADDITION, a distance of 22.06 feet; thence South 00 degrees 12 minutes 44 seconds West, a distance of 689.02 feet to the south line of said Sub Lot M; thence North 89 degrees 48 minutes 24 seconds West along the south line of Sub Lot M, a distance of 250.00 feet to said point of beginning.
The public hearing is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. on Monday, September 29, 2025 in the Pelican Rapids City Hall Council Chambers.
All interested parties are invited to attend said hearing or submit written comments prior to the public hearing day to the Planning Commission, PO Box 350, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572.
A copy of said plat is available for inspection by any person during regular City office hours (7:30 am to 5:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday. 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday).
Dated this 11th day of September 2025.
Danielle Harthun
Secretary to the Planning Commission
9-25-2-c
A healthy Otter Tail County requires great community news.
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!