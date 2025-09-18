Public Notice - Otter Tail County
September 18, 2025
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has received an Application, 2025-2811, for a permit to install and operate an aeration system for shoreline/structure protection on North Lida, Otter Tail County.
The location is the shoreline of 41808 Dawn Drive, Pelican Rapids, MN (T136N-R42W--S29).
Interested parties may forward their comments to: MNDNR Aeration Program
500 Lafayette Road, Box 25
St. Paul, MN 55155
(651) 259-5678
MPARS.dnr@state.mn.us
Comments will be accepted for two weeks from the date of this publication.
