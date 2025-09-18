Chuck Krekelberg
September 18, 2025
Chuck Krekelberg
Charles "Chuck" Krekelberg, age 80, a resident of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, died peacefully while surrounded by family on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Pelican Valley Senior Living. This brought to an end his short but determined fight with brain cancer.
Charles (Chuck) Aloysius Krekelberg was born April 29, 1945 at St. James Hospital in Perham, MN. He was the seventh of nine children born to Charles Henry and Kathryn Mary (Menz) Krekelberg. He was raised on their family farm in Edna township between Perham and Dent, Minnesota.
Chuck attended St. Joe's School (District 32) for primary school before attending Crosier Seminary for high school and junior college. After Crosier he attended and graduated from St. John's University. While there he majored in English and Theology and met the love of his life, Pat Schlosser, whom he wed in November 1970. Chuck served as the Religious Education Coordinator for the three Fairbault Catholic Churches before enrolling at William Mitchell College of Law in St Paul in 1974. This kickstarted his 40-plus year law career where he specialized in litigation, family and agricultural law.
Chuck and Pat moved to Pelican Rapids in 1978. There they raised their three children, Chuck, Joy, and Bill. Chuck adored his children and grandchildren. He fervently supported them in all their endeavors, and he was happy to brag about them to anyone who would listen. His love and support of family were obvious to everyone who knew Chuck.
Chuck had many passions. His faith was at the core of his beliefs, and he was an active member and reader at St. Leonard's Catholic Church. He truly enjoyed mentoring the younger lawyers with whom he worked and engaging the community through his many civic volunteer roles and board service. He spent many hours tending his large garden and enjoying its spoils. In his later years, Chuck developed a love for photography and taking nature pictures.
His fascination with aviation (especially WWlI planes) took him to many air shows and museums before and after his retirement. During the school year he could often be found in the bleachers cheering on the Pelican Rapids Vikings sports teams.
Chuck is survived by wife of 54 years, Pat Krekelberg; children Chuck Krekelberg, Joy (Kent) Bauman, Bill Krekelberg (Marielle Isenberg); grandchildren Marcy Krekelberg, Avery Bauman, Carter Bauman, Rylie Bauman, Violet Isenberg, and Jack Krekelberg; siblings Gene (Marlene) Krekelberg, Hank Krekelberg, Donnie (Bonnie) Krekelberg, Mary Klein, Pat (Wayne) Greenwood and in-laws Bunny Krekelberg, Sandy Krekelberg, Lynne Krekelberg, Jean (Denny) Peterson, Mike Schlosser (Shawn Crytser), Mary Schlosser (Stu Hazel), and Joe Schlosser; many, many dear nieces and nephews; and the most wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Dick Krekelberg, Jerry Krekelberg, and Ken Krekelberg; and in-laws Ann Krekelberg, Jim Klein, Tom Schlosser, and Kathy Schlosser.
A celebration of life and memory sharing will be held Friday, September 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Larson Funeral and Cremation Service, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. An 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 20 at St. Leonard Catholic Church, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. A private burial will be at a later date and time.
Memorial donations may be made to (check memo "Krekelberg Memorial"):
- The Backpack Program administered by the Pelican Rapids Food Shelf at P.O. Box 529, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572.
- Pelican Valley Health Center Education Scholarship at 211 East Mill Street, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572.
