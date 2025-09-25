ISD #548 Public Notifications 2024-25 School Year
Indoor Air Quality
Pelican Rapids Public Schools advocate a healthy school environment in which the surroundings contribute to an environment conducive to learning for students, and productivity for teachers and staff. To help accomplish this, we have implemented an IAQ Management Plan using guidelines provided by the Minnesota Department of Education, and the “Tools for Schools” document developed by the U.S. EPA. Trevor Steeves is the IAQ Coordinator for the Pelican Rapids Public Schools. He has been trained
and certified by the Minnesota Department of Education to fulfill this position. All issues concerning indoor air quality should be brought to his attention, and he can be reached by calling 218-863-5910 at the high school.
Asbestos Notification
In accordance with federal regulations, Pelican Rapids Public Schools have management plans
documenting the location and condition of all known or assumed asbestos containing materials (ACM) in each building. Every six months, an accredited inspector visually inspects the condition of the ACM. The high school management plan is available for public inspection at the district office during normal business hours. The elementary management plan is available for public inspection at the elementary school office during normal office hours. Trevor Steeves is the designated person responsible for maintaining the asbestos management plans for the district. He can be reached at 218-863-5910 with any questions.
Pesticide Notice
A state law went into effect in the 2000 that requires schools to inform parents and guardians if they apply certain pesticides on school property. The Pelican Rapids School District contracts for pest elimination. Interior work is done in January, April, July and October; exterior work is done in May and August. The pest control service provider performs the service before or after regular school hours. The district office has complete information on all pesticide products used in the buildings. Parents may review or copy this material at their own expense. If a parent or guardian wishes to be notified prior to any pesticide application made on days other than dates specified (excluding emergency applications) contact Trevor Steeves, Health and Safety Coordinator. Pelican Rapids Public School, PO Box 642, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572; 218-863-5910.
Notification
Annual Notification will be on the school website stating that any lead testing results will be available for viewing upon request from the plan contact person. This notification will be provided continually on the website.
ISD #548 Website
www.pelicanrapids.k12.mn.us
