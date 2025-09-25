State of Minnesota County of Otter Tail
September 25, 2025
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statute 394.26 NOTICE is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Otter Tail County Board of Adjustment in the Commissioners’ Room of the Otter Tail County Government Services Center, Fergus Falls, MN or virtually (please refer to the Otter Tail County website for the link for the meeting) at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday October 9, 2025, for considering applications for variance for the following:
• Craig Irey, 0.11 Acres, Back Lot to NS Rd in Rear of Lot 21 of Matson Survey Lots, Section 28 of Lida Township by Lida Lake (56-747) requests a variance from the lotline and road right of way setback requirements of the Sanitation Code of Otter Tail County.
• David & Frances Schlossman Tst, 0.20 Acres, Pt GL 2 Com SE Cor Lot 5 of Ballards Cozy Bay, Section 7 of Dunn Township by Pelican Lake (56-786), request a variance from the lot line, impervious surface coverage and septic tank setback requirements of the Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Detailed information regarding any specific application listed above is available on Otter Tail County’s web site at ottertailcountymn.us, by contacting the Otter Tail County Land & Resource Management office by phone at (218) 998-8095 or by mail at 540 Fir Ave W, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Individuals requiring special accommodations should contact the County Land & Resource Management office prior to the date of the public hearing.
Otter Tail County
Board of Adjustment
