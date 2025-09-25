PUBLIC NOTICE
September 25, 2025
The DNR will hold an open house meeting to collect public comments on proposed sunfish regulations for four lakes located in Otter Tail County on October 1, 2025 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Fergus Falls DNR Area Office - Conference Room.
Proposed lakes and regulations are listed below:
German- 20 Sunfish limit with 5 over 8” regulation
Jewett- 20 Sunfish limit with 5 over 8” regulation
Rush- 20 Sunfish limit with 5 over 8” regulation
Ten Mile, North & South- 20 Sunfish limit with 5 over 8” regulation
Comments can also be submitted by calling the Fergus Falls DNR Area Fisheries office at 218-671-7956, emailing luke.schalekamp@state.mn.us or via an on-line survey on the DNR Webpage at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fishing/special-fishing-regulations-input.html. We will be accepting comments through October 26, 2025.
9-25-c
9-25-c
