NOTICE
September 25, 2025
City crews will be conducting the semi-annual hydrant flushing beginning Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. with completion by 3:00 p.m. The alternate date will be Oct. 5, 2025 at the same time.
Some may experience a momentary loss of water pressure during this time. If, after flushing, your water becomes rusty, run your tap for a few minutes and the water should clear up.
