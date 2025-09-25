Phillip "Bart" Fauteck
September 25, 2025
Phillip "Bart" Fauteck left us peacefully on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at Dougherty Hospice. Bart was 83 years old, a cherished father and grandfather, and his loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Monday September 22, at East Side Lutheran Church, 1300 E. 10th Street, Sioux Falls, SD with burial at the Hartford Cemetery, Hartford, SD.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 1:00 - 3:00 pm Sunday, September 21 at Miller Funeral Home Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.
