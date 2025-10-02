PELICAN RAPIDS BOARD OF EDUCATION SPECIAL BOARD MEETING August 28, 2025
October 02, 2025
The Pelican Rapids Board of Education held a special meeting on August 28, 2025 in the conference room at the high school at 7:00AM.
Board members present: Brenda Olson, Jon Karger, Andrew Sorum, and Greg Larson. Staci Allmaras and Molly Welch were present via Microsoft Teams.
Board Members Absent: None
Student Representatives present: None
Student Representatives absent: Maclain Hovland and Ikraan Mohamed
Others Present: Brian Korf and Emily Evenson.
The meeting was called to order at 7:00AM and the pledge of allegiance was led by Chair, Jon Karger.
Andrew Sorum moved to approve the meeting agenda. The motion was seconded by Greg Larson and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Staci Allmaras, Molly Welch, Andrew Sorum, Jon Karger, Greg Larson, and Brenda Olson.
The following voted against: None
Brenda Olson moved to approve the Teacher’s Master Agreement 2025-2027. The motion was seconded by Greg Larson and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Staci Allmaras, Molly Welch, Brenda Olson, Greg Larson, Jon Karger, and Andrew Sorum.
The following voted against: None
Greg Larson moved to approve the Support Staff Salary Schedule and Benefits for 2025-2027. The motion was seconded
by Andrew Sorum and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Staci Allmaras, Molly Welch, Andrew Sorum,
Jon Karger, Greg Larson, and Brenda Olson. The following voted against: None
Andrew Sorum made the motion to adjourn. The motion was seconded by Greg Larson and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Staci Allmaras, Molly Welch, Brenda Olson, Greg Larson, Jon Karger, and Andrew Sorum.
The following voted against: None
Jon Karger, Chair
Brenda Olson, Clerk
10-2-c
