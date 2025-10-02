PELICAN RAPIDS BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR BOARD MEETING August 20, 2025
October 02, 2025
The Pelican Rapids Board of Education held a regular meeting on August 20, 2025 in the conference room at the high school at 7:00 a.m.
Board members present: Molly Welch, Brenda Olson, Jon Karger, Andrew Sorum, Greg Larson, and Staci Allmaras.
Board Members Absent: None
Student Representatives present: None
Student Representatives absent: Maclain Hovland and Ikraan Mohamed
Others Present: Brian Korf, Rudy Martinez, Emily Evenson, Derrick Nelson, Laura Januszewski, Cary Haugrud, PJ Breen and Connie Mackner.
The meeting was called to order at 7:00 a.m. and the pledge of allegiance was led by Chair, Jon Karger.
Greg Larson moved to approve the meeting agenda. The motion was seconded by Andrew Sorum and carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Acknowledgments
- Summer Food Service Programming Staff
- Summer Club Vikes Coordinator & Staff
- Summer Weight Room Coaches
- Summer Custodial Staff
Administrative Reports
A. Elementary Principal Mr. Derrick Nelson
B. High School Principal Mrs. Laura Januszewski
C. Finance Director Mr. Rudy Martinez
D. Superintendent Mr. Brian Korf
Andrew Sorum moved to approve the consent items consisting of the following items:
A. Approve board minutes - July 23, 2025 Regular School Board Meeting
B. Financial claims - July bills
C. Treasurer’s report
D. Personnel: Acknowledge the resignation of Andrea Banton as Part-time Evening Custodian at PRHS; Acknowledge the resignation of Tammy Trosvik as Special Education Paraprofessional at PRHS; Acknowledge the resignation of Jessica Weinrich as Junior High Volleyball Coach at PRHS; Approve the hire of Sharalyn Snavely as Part-Time Special Education Teacher; Approve the hire of Charis Guillerimo as ELL Paraprofessional at PRHS; Approve the hire of Hailey Peasley as Full-time Custodial at PRHS; Approve the hire of Bridgette Holl as Knowledge Bowl Advisor at PRHS; Approve the hire of Allison Jessen as Special Education Paraprofessional at VES; Approve the hire of Faith Banton as Special Education Paraprofessional at VES; Approve the hire of Ryan Walters as Part-time Custodian at PRHS; Approve the hire of Tianna Benson as Special Education Paraprofessional at PRHS
The motion was seconded by Brenda Olson and carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Staci Allmaras introduced the Resolution Accepting Donations.
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes.
Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pelican Rapids Public Schools, ISD 548, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
Laura Klimek - $80 Student Accounts - Laura Klimek $80 Viking Butikk; Cookies for a Cause - $549 Be the Light Scholarship Fund; Harper & Beckett Peterson’s - $2316 ; Be the Light Scholarship Fund Lemonade Stand; Anonymous $40 PRHS Scholarship Fund in Memory of KKO & Margaret Lee; Anonymous $20 PRHS Scholarship Fund in Memory of KKO; Friends & Colleagues of KKO $426 KKO Scholarship Fund in Memory of KKO
The motion was seconded by Greg Larson and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Andrew Sorum,
Brenda Olson, Jon Karger, Molly Welch, Staci Allmaras, and Greg Larson
The following voted against: None
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Andrew Sorum made a motion to approve the VES Student Handbook. The motion was seconded by Staci Allmaras and
carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Brenda Olson made a motion to approve the PRHS Student Handbook.The motion was seconded by Andrew Sorum and
carried with all present board members voting in favor.
John Karger made a motion to approve the Employee Handbook.The motion was seconded by Molly Welch and carried
with all present board members voting in favor.
Greg Larson made a motion to adjourn immediately following the closed session for labor negotiations strategy, pursuant
of the Minn. Stat. 13D.03 without re-opening the meeting. The motion was seconded by Andrew Sorum and carried with
all present members voting in favor.
Jon Karger, Chair
Brenda Olson, Clerk
