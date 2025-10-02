Irene Jeanette Lewis
October 02, 2025
Jun. 20, 1931 - Sep. 25, 2025
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. - Irene Jeanette Lewis, 94, Minn. died Thursday, Sep. 25, in Lake Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
