WARNING

October 09, 2025

An aeration system creating open water and thin ice will be operating November 15, 2025 at 41688, 41678, 41688, & 41698 Dawn Dr., Lake Lida, Otter Tail County, Lida Township 136, Range 42, Section 29. Weather conditions may cause the area of thin ice and open water to fluctuate greatly. Stay clear of marked area.





Larry's