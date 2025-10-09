Tamara Jo Kinsella
Tamara Jo Kinsella, cherished presence in the lives of many, departed this world on September 29, 2025. Born on December 28, 1959, in Harwood, North Dakota, Tamara grew up immersed in the values of community and connection, a philosophy that would guide her throughout her life.
A proud graduate of West Fargo High School, Class of 1978, she ventured into the realm of advertising, where she dedicated many years to her craft in the picturesque town of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
In 2016, Tamara took a bold step and founded her own graphic design business, allowing her creativity to flourish and enabling her to develop meaningful relationships with local businesses each interaction a testament to her warm spirit and genuine interest in the lives of those around her.
Tamara was not only a professional but also an avid enthusiast of life's simple pleasures. She took joy in gardening, capturing the beauty of moments through photography, and relishing the energy of live music. Time spent on the lake, whether aboard a pontoon or relaxing on the dock, brought her immense happiness, as did the delicious meals prepared for friends and family, showcasing her love for cooking and bringing joy to gatherings.
In matters of the heart, Tamara found profound companionship in her husband, Scott Kinsella, whom she married on November 22, 2014. After moving to Lake Lida in 1992, she cultivated a loving home filled with laughter and warmth. Though Tamara was blessed with a beautiful family, she also held dear the memories of her twin daughters, placed for adoption: Suzanne [Evan] Nelson, who brought forth her grandchildren Laila, Millie, and Everlie; and Candace [Louis] Mattson, proud mother to Addie and Luke.
Tamara's familial bond extended beyond immediate kin, nurturing cherished relationships with her children: Niki Nudell [Mike Maneval] and Justin Nudell, as well as her stepchildren Kelsie [Shane] Fletcher, Stevi [Justin] Thompson, and Jake [Angela] Kinsella. Her vibrant legacy will be further carried on by her beloved grandchildren: Austin, Dylan, and Carson Maneval; Marlee, Ronnie, Jenzen, and Vayda Nudell; Lucas and Joshua Fletcher, and Hailey Jaeger; Kaia and Ruby Thompson; and Mason Kinsella. She is also survived by her brother, Randall Rothhouse (Fargo), nieces Jennifer (Andrew) Jewett (Rogers, ND) and Melinda Rothhouse (Fargo), nephew Randall Rothhouse Jr. (Fargo), as well as her great nephews, Thomas, Samuel & Preston.
Preceding her in death were her beloved parents, Ronald and Helen Rothhouse, whose teachings and love shaped her into the person she was, as well as her funny and loving friend, Little Miss Hobbes.
The memory of Tamara Jo Kinsella will continue to light the hearts of those she touched with her kindness, creativity, and unwavering spirit. As we gather to honor her life, the following services will take place: a visitation on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 5-7 PM at Larson Funeral and Cremation Service of Pelican Rapids; and funeral services on Friday, October 10, 2025, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Pelican Rapids, beginning with visitation at 10:00 AM and formal services at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery of Fargo after a time of fellowship at the church.
Tamara's passion for life and her commitment to fostering meaningful connections will remain an inspiration and a guiding light to all who had the privilege of knowing her.
