Erhards Grove TOWNSHIP: Notice of Monthly Meeting
October 16, 2025
NOTICE OF
MONTHLY MEETING
Erhards Grove Township will meet on, Thursday October 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Erhards Grove Township Garage in Erhard.
Becki Ouren,
Clerk
10-16-c
