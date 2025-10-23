Deanna Lynn (Braton) Larson
October 23, 2025
Deanna Lynn (Braton) Larson passed away October 15, 2025, at home in Omaha, NE. She was born on September 21, 1950, to Delos A. and Lila D. (Rindy) Braton in Fargo, ND. Deanna lived her early life in Moorhead, MN; she is a graduate of Moorhead High School, and she received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Concordia College in Moorhead. On November 25, 1972, Deanna married her high school sweetheart, Lon Larson.
Deanna had a passion for education, particularly for reading. She spent over 40 years working in elementary education, starting in 1972 when she taught second grade for two years in Crookston, MN followed by a year of substitute teaching in elementary schools in Fargo and Moorhead. Deanna took a break from teaching to raise a family, but she returned to working in education eight years later. In 1984, Deanna began working in the library at Hazen Elementary School in Hazen, ND until her family moved to Omaha in 1989. Deanna then spent 23 years as a media paraprofessional at Ezra Millard Elementary school until her retirement in 2013. After retirement, Deanna remained active in education by volunteering at the schools her grandchildren attended, Holy Cross Catholic School and Arbor View Elementary School.
Deanna’s faith was a cornerstone of her life. She was an active member of Rejoice! Lutheran Church where she volunteered at the Hope West food pantry, was an active member of the Rejoice! quilters, participated in Women’s Faith Group, and took numerous Christian Education classes. Through the years, she was also a handbell choir member, a Sunday school teacher, and a member of the church choir. In addition to her numerous church activities, Deanna was an active member in a local PEO chapter, a philanthropic organization supporting education for women, and she volunteered at the Open Door Mission.
Deanna’s Minnesota roots run deep. While she was growing up, her family had a lake cottage on Lake Lida and after her retirement, Deanna and Lon built a lake home on the lake where Lon’s family had a cottage. Deanna split her time between her Omaha home and their lake home. While at the lake home, Deanna attended Grove Lake Lutheran and, more recently, Faith Lutheran churches in Pelican Rapids.
Deanna was a devoted grandmother. She could always be counted on to attend the many band and choir concerts, marching band performances, show choir competitions, dance recitals, sporting events, and robot parades that featured her beloved grandchildren.
Deanna is survived by her husband, Lon; her three children, Brent (Jennifer) Larson of Omaha, Briehan (Eric) Barron of Jefferson City, MO, and Janelle (Jonathan)
Jaworski of Elkhorn, NE; six grandchildren, Amelia and Isaiah Larson, Emmett and Lily Jaworski, Landon and Sylvia Barron; brother David (Cheryl) Braton of Pelican Rapids, MN; brothers-in-law Gary (Bev) Larson of Blackduck, MN, David (Anne) Larson of Alexandria, MN; and eight nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 23, from 5:00-7:00 at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries – Pacific Street Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 24, at 11:00 at Rejoice! Lutheran Church, followed by internment service at Omaha National Cemetery at 3:30.
