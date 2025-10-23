NOTICE OF PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CASS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA
In the Matter of the Petition for Name Change of:
Tiyanna Marie Berube-Williams, minor child
By: Whitney Nicole Berube, the child’s parent and legal guardian.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition has been filed with the above-named Court requesting that the name of minor child Tiyanna Marie Berube-Williams be changed to Tiyanna Marie Berube.
The Petition will be heard in the District Court of Cass County, North Dakota, located at 211 9th Street South, Fargo, ND 58103, on a date set by the Court.
Any person objecting to the requested name change must appear at the hearing or file a written objection with the Court prior to that time.
Dated this 21 day of October, 2025.
Whitney Nicole Berube
250 9 1/2 Avenue West, Unit 53
West Fargo, ND 58078
(407) 747-6359
