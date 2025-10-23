AUCTIONS
October 23, 2025
AUCTION: Frazee/Vergas area online only land auction! 41+/- acres of land located north of Long Lake 3 miles west of Vergas along Co Hwy 60. Excellent property for farmers, investors, developers, and builders. Auction opens Nov. 1st and closes Wed. Nov. 5th at 12pm. For more information visit www.bachmannauctioneers.com or call Vince 218-640-7653, Austin 218-841-2469 with Bachmann Auctioneers, LLC and Counselor Realty. Lic03-23.
10-30-3-b
