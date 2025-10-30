Obituaries Daryl R Tweeton
October 30, 2025
Daryl R Tweeton Obituary
Daryl Tweeton passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Oct. 21.
Daryl was born in 1942 to Henry the Bessie (Sherbrooke) Tweeton of Pelican Rapids. He spent his early years on a farm with his parents and two siblings, his older brother Roger (now deceased) and younger sister Gayle. He attended a one-room country schoolhouse in rural Pelican area for the first seven years of school. Followed by high school at Pelican Rapids, with many of his beloved classmates and friends of the class of 1960.
After graduation, he moved to St. Paul to study physics at Macalester College, and then earned his Ph. D from the UoM. While at the University of Minnesota he met Jackie, who became his cherished wife; they had 57 years of marriage, most of it spent in Apple Vally, MN.Into this marriage were born three childres: Jennifer, Kristine, and Erik (deceased). They brought him much joy and pride, as have his grandchildren Tyler, Nora, Levi, Jack, and Logan.
A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he shared his love of model traines, flamenco guitar, and geneology with his children and grandchildres. He was also interested in his Norwegian ancestry and was an active member of both the Sons of Norway and the Numedalsagen Lag.
Daryl worked as a geophysicist his entire life and had a great passion for using geophysics to find safe drinking water. His lifelong Christian faith informed his compassionate worldview.
Daryl's wit, humor, and kindness will forever remain in the hearts of those close to him. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday November 24th, 2025 at Hosanna Church 9600 163rd Street West, Lakeville, MN, with a visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Daryl's name to Engineers Without Borders USA-UMN Chapter
ATTN Shannon Wolkerstorfer 105 Walter Library
117 Street SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455da
