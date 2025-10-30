Scambler Township Notice of Public Hearing

October 30, 2025

NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING

The Public Hearing will be held at the Scambler Town Hall on Wednesday November 19, at 6:00 p.m. to review a conditional use permit for a recreational vehicle park, located at 50060 Hwy #9, Pelican Rapids, MN. 

Due to limited office hours (Mondays 9-1), letters and questions in advance can be directed to the Scambler Township office email: 
scamblertwp@loretel.net

The public is welcome at this Public Hearing.
Scambler Town Hall is located at 18799 State Hwy #34, Pelican Rapids, MN  56572

DeeNelle Stephenson, 
Scambler Township Clerk.

Published in the Pelican 
Rapids Press on 10-30-25





Larry's