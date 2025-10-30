Scambler Township Notice of Public Hearing
October 30, 2025
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
The Public Hearing will be held at the Scambler Town Hall on Wednesday November 19, at 6:00 p.m. to review a conditional use permit for a recreational vehicle park, located at 50060 Hwy #9, Pelican Rapids, MN.
Due to limited office hours (Mondays 9-1), letters and questions in advance can be directed to the Scambler Township office email:
scamblertwp@loretel.net
The public is welcome at this Public Hearing.
Scambler Town Hall is located at 18799 State Hwy #34, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572
DeeNelle Stephenson,
Scambler Township Clerk.
Published in the Pelican
Rapids Press on 10-30-25
