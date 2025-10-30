Public Hearing County of Otter Tail

October 30, 2025

State of Minnesota
                               
County of Otter Tail

Notice Of Public Hearing

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 394.26 Notice is hereby given that a hearing of the Otter Tail County Planning Commission will be held in the Commissioner’s Room at the Government Services Center, Fergus Falls, Minnesota on November 12, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering the following:

1. Brian & Angie Fosse, request a Conditional Use Permit for shoreland alterations in the bluff consisting of 287 cubic yards for the construction of an addition to the existing dwelling; Sublot 11, Pt of GL 1, 75’ on Lake in Section 26 of Lida Twp., Lida Lake (56-747), GD.

Otter Tail County 
Planning Commission
Published in the Pelican 
Rapids Press on 10-30-25





Larry's