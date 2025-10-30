Public Hearing County of Otter Tail
State of Minnesota
County of Otter Tail
Notice Of Public Hearing
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 394.26 Notice is hereby given that a hearing of the Otter Tail County Planning Commission will be held in the Commissioner’s Room at the Government Services Center, Fergus Falls, Minnesota on November 12, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering the following:
1. Brian & Angie Fosse, request a Conditional Use Permit for shoreland alterations in the bluff consisting of 287 cubic yards for the construction of an addition to the existing dwelling; Sublot 11, Pt of GL 1, 75’ on Lake in Section 26 of Lida Twp., Lida Lake (56-747), GD.
