State of Minnesota County of Otter Tail
October 29, 2025
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statute 394.26 NOTICE is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Otter Tail County Board of Adjustment in the Commissioners’ Room of the Otter Tail County Government Services Center, Fergus Falls, MN or virtually (please refer to the Otter Tail County website for the link for the meeting) at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday November 13, 2025, for considering applications for variance for the following:
• Douglas & Alyson Olson, North 70 Feet of GL 3 Lying E of Twp Road, Section 10 of Dunn Township by Pelican Lake (56-786), requests a variance from the lotline, ordinary high water level setback requirements and the impervious surface requirements of the Shoreland Management Ordinance of Otter Tail County.
• Alan Weigel, Lot 1 Blk 1 of Pelican Developments II LLC, Section 11 of Scambler Township by Pelican Lake (56-786) requests a variance from the holding tank setback requirements to a structure of the Sanitation Code of Otter Tail County.
• Brian & Angie Fosse, .50 Acres, Survey SL 11 Pt GL 1, 75’ on Lake, Section 26 of Lida Township by Lida Lake (56-747), request a variance from the bluff setback requirement of the Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Otter Tail County
Board of Adjustment
Otter Tail County
Board of Adjustment
