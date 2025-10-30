Pelican Rapids City Council Meeting Minutes
October 30, 2025
Call to Order
Mayor Frazier called the regular City Council meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in Council Chambers, City Hall.
Roll Call of Members
Clerk-Treasurer Danielle Harthun conducted a roll call verifying the presence of Council Members Steve Strand, Shelley Gummeringer, Curt Markgraf, Don Perrin and Mayor Brent E. Frazier.
Staff present: Administrator Lance Roisum, Clerk-Treasurer Danielle Harthun, Street and Park Superintendent Brian Olson, EDA Director Jordan Grossman, Library Director Marie Schwirian
General Attendance: Miquel Torres, Brad Erickson and Kim Peterson from the Pelican Press Welcoming Remarks
Mayor Frazier welcomed everyone present and those joining via Zoom. He noted the meeting would be broadcast on the Pelican Rapids YouTube channel and on channel 14 on Wednesday evening.
Announcements
Mayor Frazier announced upcoming events and meetings.
Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Frazier led those present in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Citizen's Comments
There were no citizen comments.
Additions / Deletions to Agenda
The following changes were made to the agenda.
- Add No. 16 Houston Engineering Invoice
- Delete No. 7 Traffic, Motor Vehicles
Perrin moved to make the changes to the agenda, Markgraf seconded. Motion carried unanimously. Approval of Consent Agenda
Mayor Mayor Frazier noted that item 4c1 (Library Report) would be pulled from the consent agenda for separate discussion:
• Approval of Council Minutes – August 26, 2025
• Approval of Accounts Payable Listings
Strand moved to approve the consent agenda as amended, Perrin seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Library Director Marie Schwirian discussed the 2026 budget with the Council, highlighting a recent Budget Committee request for the library to cover $7,200 in insurance costs for library contents starting in 2027, rather than 2026, to allow time to develop a funding plan involving donations from townships and individuals. She noted that non-resident funding partly depends on city contributions; a decrease in city funding could reduce reimbursements. Schwirian added that the library is thriving, with full study rooms and programs like a Lego club for grades 4-8 and Books and Brunch.
Markgraf moved to approve the Library Report, Perrin seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Industrial Park Lots
Economic Development Director Jordan Grossman detailed plans for two Industrial Park parcels.
Wall to Wall Flooring and Construction LLC. is interested in parcel 76000990868000. The agreement includes an 18-month development requirement, where failure to develop results in the property reverting to the city via a quick claim deed, and a $600 fee. Brad Erickson intends to relocate from his current location on Broadway, constructing a building with plans to start this fall.
Perrin moved to approve the transfer to Wall to Wall Flooring and Construction LLC. (Brad Erickson), Markgraf seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
For parcel 76000990861001, Grossman noted that Kvidt Creative LLC, a firm based in St. Paul, plans to relocate to Pelican Rapids. They plan to construct a building which will be the headquarters of their business which would include a rentable studio. They would also potentially partner with the high school for media development in the future. The Planning Commission recommended the quick claim deed, acknowledging the EDA's potential $16,500 contribution for essential water and wastewater infrastructure and dirt to fill in the areas of the lot because of the lower elevation.
Strand moved to approve the transfer to Kvidt Creative LLC. and utilizing EDA funds up to $16,500, Gummeringer seconded. Motion carried. Perrin abstained
EDA Updates – Jordan Grossman
Business Incentives – Morgan and Brad Solberg of Solberg Insurance Agency, after acquiring 19 NE 1st Avenue, plan major upgrades to modernize the building and seek to use the city's Tax Rebate Program (70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3).
Façade Improvement Program – The Solbergs applied for the EDA's Façade Improvement Program, seeking a $5,000 matching grant for exterior work on commercially zoned buildings. Their planned improvements total about $12,865, with the grant reimbursed post-completion and payment.
Daycare – Grossman announced the upcoming availability of southwest city lots and is collaborating with Tammy from Acorn Consulting on a plan to address Pelican Rapids' daycare shortage. This plan involves a grant application to possibly use two lots for twin homes accommodating up to four daycare providers.
E-Bikes – Grossman announced that the city received a grant from West Central Initiative for an equity e-bike program. Financially assisted individuals can use e-bikes for free through a library waiver system, and e-bikes will also be rentable on weekends. The city obtained two e-bikes and plans to add storage lockers at the library. The EDA recommended an extra $1,000 for the program, which is scheduled to start in spring 2026.
OTCLA 2026 - Grossman described the advantages of remaining a platinum/premium member of the Otter Tail Lakes Country Association, which acts as a regional marketing platform for local events and business promotions. The EDA suggested investing $5,000 for platinum membership in 2026.
Strand moved to accept the EDA updates, Gummeringer seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Park & Streets Report – Brian Olson
Superintendent Brian Olson reported ongoing routine maintenance, including patching and sweeping. Hydrant flushing is set. Olson and Administrator Roisum collaborated with Minnesota Rural Water to address discolored water issues. The swimming pool closed on August 23. Parks will remain operational until mid-October.
Strand moved to approve the Park and Streets report. Markgraf seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Airport Maintenance and Operations Grant Agreement Resolution 2025-21
Administrator Roisum explained that this agreement with the state for maintenance and operation costs at the airport is renewed every two years. The reimbursement amount has increased slightly, but otherwise there are no significant changes from the previous agreement.
Markgraf moved to approve the Airport Maintenance and Operations Agreement Resolution 2025-21, seconded by Strand. Motion carried unanimously.
Chapter 4 Water and Sewer Ordinance
Administrator Roisum presented several small changes to Chapter 4 based on recommendations from the MPCA inspection last year. He noted that he had sent the changes to Jennie-O for review but hadn't heard back yet. He recommended preliminary approval with the understanding that if Jennie-O raises concerns, they can be addressed before final approval.
Perrin moved to approve Chapter 4 Water and Sewer Ordinance changes, Strand seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Approved the Ordinance Amending Chapter 6 Alcoholic Beverages
Danielle Harthun explained that the ordinance had been distributed to council members in June and sent to the City Attorney for review, who made only formatting changes. Due to the length of the ordinance, Harthun proposed publishing a summary notice rather than the entire ordinance in the newspaper.
Markgraf moved to approve moving forward with publication of the summary notice for the ordinance amending Chapter 6 Alcoholic Beverages, Gummeringer seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Proposed 2026 General Budget
Danielle Harthun presented the proposed 2026 general budget, noting that after multiple meetings and numerous cuts, the current budget shows a 9-10% increase over last year. She provided details on various departmental budgets covering mostly capital items.
Houston Engineering Invoice
Administrator Roisum presented an invoice for engineering work on the rock rapids by the old Legion building. He explained that this expense will be reimbursed by the DNR, and approval is needed to submit the reimbursement request.
Markgraf approved the Houston Engineering invoice, Strand seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Administrator Report
Administrator Roisum reported that since the last city council meeting, he attended a Department Head meeting, an Ordinance Committee Meeting, and the weekly Hwy 59/108 construction and public meetings. He participated in multiple Budget Committee meetings focused on developing the preliminary draft of the 2026 General Budget and attended an EDA meeting. He met with Pelican Valley Health Center representatives regarding temporary parking in Sherin Park during their facility construction. He, along with Jordan and Todd, met with a potential cannabis business. Roisum engaged with representatives from Minnesota Rural Water to discuss the discolored water issues, gathering ideas on potential causes and solutions, with plans to start testing at the water plant and develop a strategy to address the issue. He worked on the RFPs for City Attorney and Prosecuting Attorney roles, met with Erin from Waste Management regarding the possibility of accepting some of their leachate, and collaborated with PeopleService to resolve the generator issue at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Mayor's Report
Mayor Frazier reported that since the last City Council Meeting, he submitted weekly columns to the Pelican Press, visited with area businesses and non-profits, attended the August 27 Ordinance Meeting at City Hall, attended the August 27 EDA Meeting at City Hall, attended three Budget Committee Meetings at City Hall, attended the Hwy 59/108 Staff Meeting at City Hall on August 28 and September 4, facilitated the Hwy 59/108 Public Meetings at the Library on August 28 and September 4, conducted a “Conversations with the Mayor” session at the Library on August 29, produced the Complete Streets Project videos with EDA Director Grossman on September 2 and 4, met on September 9 with Superintendent Olson, Administrator Roisum, personnel from PeopleService and Minnesota Rural Water Association regarding “discolored water” within our water system, attended the Otter Tail County Emergency Management Summit Staff Teams Meeting at City Hall with Police Chief Quaintance on September 5, and met on September 8 with Administrator Roisum to plan the agenda for this Meeting.
Adjourn
Strand moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:20 p.m., Markgraf seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Danielle Harthun,
Clerk-Treasurer
Published in the Pelican
Rapids Press on 10-30-25
Mayor Frazier called the regular City Council meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in Council Chambers, City Hall.
Roll Call of Members
Clerk-Treasurer Danielle Harthun conducted a roll call verifying the presence of Council Members Steve Strand, Shelley Gummeringer, Curt Markgraf, Don Perrin and Mayor Brent E. Frazier.
Staff present: Administrator Lance Roisum, Clerk-Treasurer Danielle Harthun, Street and Park Superintendent Brian Olson, EDA Director Jordan Grossman, Library Director Marie Schwirian
General Attendance: Miquel Torres, Brad Erickson and Kim Peterson from the Pelican Press Welcoming Remarks
Mayor Frazier welcomed everyone present and those joining via Zoom. He noted the meeting would be broadcast on the Pelican Rapids YouTube channel and on channel 14 on Wednesday evening.
Announcements
Mayor Frazier announced upcoming events and meetings.
Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Frazier led those present in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Citizen's Comments
There were no citizen comments.
Additions / Deletions to Agenda
The following changes were made to the agenda.
- Add No. 16 Houston Engineering Invoice
- Delete No. 7 Traffic, Motor Vehicles
Perrin moved to make the changes to the agenda, Markgraf seconded. Motion carried unanimously. Approval of Consent Agenda
Mayor Mayor Frazier noted that item 4c1 (Library Report) would be pulled from the consent agenda for separate discussion:
• Approval of Council Minutes – August 26, 2025
• Approval of Accounts Payable Listings
Strand moved to approve the consent agenda as amended, Perrin seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Library Director Marie Schwirian discussed the 2026 budget with the Council, highlighting a recent Budget Committee request for the library to cover $7,200 in insurance costs for library contents starting in 2027, rather than 2026, to allow time to develop a funding plan involving donations from townships and individuals. She noted that non-resident funding partly depends on city contributions; a decrease in city funding could reduce reimbursements. Schwirian added that the library is thriving, with full study rooms and programs like a Lego club for grades 4-8 and Books and Brunch.
Markgraf moved to approve the Library Report, Perrin seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Industrial Park Lots
Economic Development Director Jordan Grossman detailed plans for two Industrial Park parcels.
Wall to Wall Flooring and Construction LLC. is interested in parcel 76000990868000. The agreement includes an 18-month development requirement, where failure to develop results in the property reverting to the city via a quick claim deed, and a $600 fee. Brad Erickson intends to relocate from his current location on Broadway, constructing a building with plans to start this fall.
Perrin moved to approve the transfer to Wall to Wall Flooring and Construction LLC. (Brad Erickson), Markgraf seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
For parcel 76000990861001, Grossman noted that Kvidt Creative LLC, a firm based in St. Paul, plans to relocate to Pelican Rapids. They plan to construct a building which will be the headquarters of their business which would include a rentable studio. They would also potentially partner with the high school for media development in the future. The Planning Commission recommended the quick claim deed, acknowledging the EDA's potential $16,500 contribution for essential water and wastewater infrastructure and dirt to fill in the areas of the lot because of the lower elevation.
Strand moved to approve the transfer to Kvidt Creative LLC. and utilizing EDA funds up to $16,500, Gummeringer seconded. Motion carried. Perrin abstained
EDA Updates – Jordan Grossman
Business Incentives – Morgan and Brad Solberg of Solberg Insurance Agency, after acquiring 19 NE 1st Avenue, plan major upgrades to modernize the building and seek to use the city's Tax Rebate Program (70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3).
Façade Improvement Program – The Solbergs applied for the EDA's Façade Improvement Program, seeking a $5,000 matching grant for exterior work on commercially zoned buildings. Their planned improvements total about $12,865, with the grant reimbursed post-completion and payment.
Daycare – Grossman announced the upcoming availability of southwest city lots and is collaborating with Tammy from Acorn Consulting on a plan to address Pelican Rapids' daycare shortage. This plan involves a grant application to possibly use two lots for twin homes accommodating up to four daycare providers.
E-Bikes – Grossman announced that the city received a grant from West Central Initiative for an equity e-bike program. Financially assisted individuals can use e-bikes for free through a library waiver system, and e-bikes will also be rentable on weekends. The city obtained two e-bikes and plans to add storage lockers at the library. The EDA recommended an extra $1,000 for the program, which is scheduled to start in spring 2026.
OTCLA 2026 - Grossman described the advantages of remaining a platinum/premium member of the Otter Tail Lakes Country Association, which acts as a regional marketing platform for local events and business promotions. The EDA suggested investing $5,000 for platinum membership in 2026.
Strand moved to accept the EDA updates, Gummeringer seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Park & Streets Report – Brian Olson
Superintendent Brian Olson reported ongoing routine maintenance, including patching and sweeping. Hydrant flushing is set. Olson and Administrator Roisum collaborated with Minnesota Rural Water to address discolored water issues. The swimming pool closed on August 23. Parks will remain operational until mid-October.
Strand moved to approve the Park and Streets report. Markgraf seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Airport Maintenance and Operations Grant Agreement Resolution 2025-21
Administrator Roisum explained that this agreement with the state for maintenance and operation costs at the airport is renewed every two years. The reimbursement amount has increased slightly, but otherwise there are no significant changes from the previous agreement.
Markgraf moved to approve the Airport Maintenance and Operations Agreement Resolution 2025-21, seconded by Strand. Motion carried unanimously.
Chapter 4 Water and Sewer Ordinance
Administrator Roisum presented several small changes to Chapter 4 based on recommendations from the MPCA inspection last year. He noted that he had sent the changes to Jennie-O for review but hadn't heard back yet. He recommended preliminary approval with the understanding that if Jennie-O raises concerns, they can be addressed before final approval.
Perrin moved to approve Chapter 4 Water and Sewer Ordinance changes, Strand seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Approved the Ordinance Amending Chapter 6 Alcoholic Beverages
Danielle Harthun explained that the ordinance had been distributed to council members in June and sent to the City Attorney for review, who made only formatting changes. Due to the length of the ordinance, Harthun proposed publishing a summary notice rather than the entire ordinance in the newspaper.
Markgraf moved to approve moving forward with publication of the summary notice for the ordinance amending Chapter 6 Alcoholic Beverages, Gummeringer seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Proposed 2026 General Budget
Danielle Harthun presented the proposed 2026 general budget, noting that after multiple meetings and numerous cuts, the current budget shows a 9-10% increase over last year. She provided details on various departmental budgets covering mostly capital items.
Houston Engineering Invoice
Administrator Roisum presented an invoice for engineering work on the rock rapids by the old Legion building. He explained that this expense will be reimbursed by the DNR, and approval is needed to submit the reimbursement request.
Markgraf approved the Houston Engineering invoice, Strand seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Administrator Report
Administrator Roisum reported that since the last city council meeting, he attended a Department Head meeting, an Ordinance Committee Meeting, and the weekly Hwy 59/108 construction and public meetings. He participated in multiple Budget Committee meetings focused on developing the preliminary draft of the 2026 General Budget and attended an EDA meeting. He met with Pelican Valley Health Center representatives regarding temporary parking in Sherin Park during their facility construction. He, along with Jordan and Todd, met with a potential cannabis business. Roisum engaged with representatives from Minnesota Rural Water to discuss the discolored water issues, gathering ideas on potential causes and solutions, with plans to start testing at the water plant and develop a strategy to address the issue. He worked on the RFPs for City Attorney and Prosecuting Attorney roles, met with Erin from Waste Management regarding the possibility of accepting some of their leachate, and collaborated with PeopleService to resolve the generator issue at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Mayor's Report
Mayor Frazier reported that since the last City Council Meeting, he submitted weekly columns to the Pelican Press, visited with area businesses and non-profits, attended the August 27 Ordinance Meeting at City Hall, attended the August 27 EDA Meeting at City Hall, attended three Budget Committee Meetings at City Hall, attended the Hwy 59/108 Staff Meeting at City Hall on August 28 and September 4, facilitated the Hwy 59/108 Public Meetings at the Library on August 28 and September 4, conducted a “Conversations with the Mayor” session at the Library on August 29, produced the Complete Streets Project videos with EDA Director Grossman on September 2 and 4, met on September 9 with Superintendent Olson, Administrator Roisum, personnel from PeopleService and Minnesota Rural Water Association regarding “discolored water” within our water system, attended the Otter Tail County Emergency Management Summit Staff Teams Meeting at City Hall with Police Chief Quaintance on September 5, and met on September 8 with Administrator Roisum to plan the agenda for this Meeting.
Adjourn
Strand moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:20 p.m., Markgraf seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Danielle Harthun,
Clerk-Treasurer
Published in the Pelican
Rapids Press on 10-30-25
A healthy Otter Tail County requires great community news.
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!