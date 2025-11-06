Public Notice
November 06, 2025
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL
DISTRICT COURT
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 56-PR-25-2448
FILED in District Court
State of Minnesota
October 16, 2025
In Re: Estate of Richard Scott Hoganson, Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 25, 2025,* at 8:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 121 West Junius Avenue, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Patricia Hoganson, whose address is 44927 Crystal Hills Dr, Pelican Rapids, MN, 56572 and Adam Hoganson, whose address is 616 Turnpike Rd. Golden Valley, MN, 55416 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in X an UNSUPERVISED __ a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: October 16, 2025
BY THE COURT: Sharon Grewell Benson
Dated: October 16, 2025
Trisha Mernitz
*Your appearance is not required at this hearing. If there is an objection to this petition, you will be notified of another hearing date and time.
Attorney for Petitioner
Kristin L. Yahnke
Blumhoefer, Yahnke,
and Lancaster LLP
220 Division St S
Northfield, MN, 55057
Attorney License No: 393497
Telephone: (507) 645-93497
FAX: (507) 645-8232
Email: kristin@blyattornevs.com
A healthy Otter Tail County requires great community news.
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!