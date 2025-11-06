ASK A TROOPER: Joggers should wear reflective clothing for safety?
Question: I have a concern and I hope you can bring some attention to this. Several times driving at dark I see people walking or jogging in the dark and wearing dark clothing.
As I admire their ambition, it can be scary when driving rather it be rural or in town and out of nowhere you see them. I would hope you could suggest to them to wear some type of reflective clothing.
Again, good for them for getting healthy but hopefully to stay healthy and not get hit by someone driving. I guess the same suggestion could be said in daylight as well but especially at night. Thanks for listening.
Answer: Yes, fall is a dangerous time for pedestrians due to shorter days and earlier sunsets, which increase the time spent walking in darkness.
This reduced visibility makes it harder for drivers to see pedestrians, leading to a spike in crashes involving pedestrians, especially during twilight hours and evenings.
Pedestrians can help avoid this risk by wearing bright, reflective clothing, avoiding distractions like headphones, walking on the proper side of the road and using crosswalks, while drivers should slow down and be more vigilant.
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!