PELICAN RAPIDS CITY COUNCIL MEETING MINUTES July 29, 2025
Call to Order
Mayor Frazier called the regular City Council meeting to order at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Council Chambers, City Hall.
Roll Call of Members
Clerk-Treasurer Danielle Harthun conducted a roll call verifying the presence of Council Members Steve Strand, Shelley Gummeringer, Curt Markgraf, Don Perrin - absent and Mayor Brent E. Frazier.
Staff present: Administrator Lance Roisum, Clerk-Treasurer Danielle Harthun, Police Chief Todd Quaintance,
General Attendance: Senator Jordan Rasmusson, Tyler Ahlf and Kim Peterson from the Pelican Press
Welcoming Remarks
Mayor Frazier welcomed everyone present and those joining via Zoom. He noted the meeting would be broadcast on the Pelican Rapids YouTube channel and on channel 14 on Wednesday evening.
Announcements
Mayor Frazier announced upcoming events and meetings.
Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Frazier led those present in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Citizen's Comments
There were no citizen comments.
Additions / Deletions to Agenda
Mayor Frazier made the following additions.
• No. 4d) MN PFA Bond Payment $975,776.77
• No. 13 Budget Committee
• No. 14 Council Meeting Time
• No. 15 Joint Powers Agreement
Strand moved to approve the agenda with the additions. Gummeringer seconded the motion. The motion carried unanimously.
Approval of Consent Agenda
Mayor Frazier read the items on the consent agenda:
• Approval of Council Minutes – July 8, 2025
• Approval of Accounts Payable Listings
• Staff Reports including Utility Report and Liquor reports for June
• Notices of Intent to Certify Taxes
o 520 N Broadway, Parcel No.: 76000990654000, $412.87 Unpaid Utility Bills
o 501 SE 2nd Ave, Parcel No.: 76000990479006, $412.20 Unpaid Utility Bills
Markgraf moved to approve the consent agenda. Strand seconded the motion. The motion carried unanimously.
Tax Abatement Public Hearing- 4:30 p.m. for SE Carlson Lot
At 4:35 p.m., Mayor Frazier recessed the regular council meeting and opened the public hearing regarding the tax abatement for the Southeast Carlson Lot. Danielle Harthun explained that the Southeast lot was sold by the city to Mike Carlson, who requested a tax abatement incentive. She noted that as the developer, Carlson is taking a risk and hopes that the incentive would make the property more attractive to potential buyers, as the tax abatement would be passed on to the home buyer. The abatement would be for 5 years or $5,000, whichever comes first. Harthun mentioned that the city has implemented similar abatements for 5 or 6 different homes in town already with good success.
No questions were raised by the council or public regarding the tax abatement.
Mayor Frazier closed the public hearing at 4:38 PM and reconvened the regular council meeting.
Resolution 2025-17 Approving Property Tax Abatement
RESOLUTION 2025-17 APPROVING PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT made by Strand, seconded by Markgraf. (A complete text of this resolution is part of permanent public record in the City Clerk’s office.) Motion passed and resolution declared duly adopted.
Parking Easement – Tyler Ahlf, Pelican Valley Health Center
Tyler Ahlf discussed the permanent parking easement plan near the pool, featuring 24 stalls—8 reserved for Pelican Valley Senior Living residents and families, and the rest for public use on a first-come, first-served basis. Completion is targeted for late summer to early fall 2026. Ahlf noted that his civil engineer stated ADA stalls weren't required for a lot under 25 spaces; however, city staff indicated one might be needed. Pelican Valley has ADA parking by their building but is open to adding one in the shared area, reducing capacity to 23 stalls if the city opts for it. Ahlf will adjust the easement agreement to include one ADA stall and send the revised document to the city.
Motion to approve the parking easement, contingent upon the amended agreement including one ADA parking space, was made by Strand, seconded by Gummeringer, and carried unanimously.
Pinewood Estates Pay Request No. 4
Lance Roisum presented pay request No. 4 for Pinewood Estates for $11,485.73, noting the work isn't fully completed as a second lift of asphalt is pending, expected by late August or early September. Payment will be handled by the city, with costs covered by Otter Tail County.
Motion to approve Pay Request No. 4 for Pinewood Estates in the amount of $11,485.73 was made by Markgraf, seconded by Strand, and carried unanimously.
Lot Split SW
Lance Roisum presented a proposed lot split in the southwest part of town off Old Fergus Road. He explained that what was previously one property had already been split into two portions. The new owners of the south portion now wished to split the parcel into two lots. Roisum noted that the Planning Commission had discussed the proposal the previous night and recommended approval.
Motion to approve the lot split was made by Strand, seconded by Markgraf, and carried unanimously.
Budget Committee
Mayor Frazier noted the budget committee previously included the administrator, himself, and former Council Member Foster, who needs replacement. Lance Roisum pointed out Gummeringer's interest.
Motion to appoint Gummeringer and Mayor Frazier to the committee was made by Strand, seconded by Markgraf, and unanimously approved.
Roisum mentioned meetings would likely start in mid-August, focusing initially on the fire department budget, then the general budget.
Council Meeting Time
Mayor Frazier noted Council Member Don Perrin's difficulty attending 4:30 p.m. meetings due to staffing issues at his pharmacy. To accommodate this, the council considered altering the meeting time. Lance Roisum mentioned Perrin's request for a 6:00 p.m. start to allow him to close his pharmacy. This adjustment could be temporary until he hires a new pharmacist. The council also discussed potential implications, like staff overtime.
A motion to change the meeting time to 6:00 p.m. was made by Markgraf, seconded by Gummeringer, and carried unanimously.
Joint Powers Agreement
Police Chief Todd Quaintance presented a joint powers agreement with Otter Tail County Human Services for addressing mental health issues. He requested council approval, pending any attorney changes. The agreement involves information-sharing among the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, Fergus Falls Police Department, and social services. It requires attendance at two meetings per week, prioritizing patrol coverage if staffing is limited.
The agreement fosters data sharing and team strategies for mental health crises without imposing financial obligations, just time for meetings.
Strand moved to approve, seconded by Gummeringer, and carried unanimously.
Administrator Report
Administrator Roisum reported that since the last City Council meeting he has attended a Department Head meeting, met with Danielle, Brian, and Marie to discuss the responsibilities associated with the MOU, met weekly with the Ordinance Committee, attended the weekly 59/108 construction and public meetings, attended an Otter Tail County Community Check-in meeting, met with Courtney Roth of Otter Tail County Land and Resource Management about OTC accepting Water Conservation Act responsibilities within the City of Pelican Rapids, attended the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities regional meeting in Detroit Lakes, met with Tammy Omdal of Northland Securities and Justin Reppe of Kutak Rock about the long-term financing for the 59/108 project, met with a resident in the SE about an ordinance issue, attended the Viking Library System 50th Anniversary open house in Fergus Falls, attended a Safety Committee meeting, attended a Planning Commission meeting, attended an Otter Tail County Transportation Plan Advisory Committee meeting in Fergus Falls, met with LELS union representatives for the first negotiation meeting with Curt, and met with Sid Fossan to discuss rental properties with Danielle and Todd.
Mayor's Report
Mayor Frazier reported on his activities since the previous council meeting, which included: attending the "Blooming Banners by Budding Artists" function at the Library, featuring banners displayed on Main Street created by Viking Elementary students under Kate Woolever Martinez's class; attending the Pelican Fest Parade on July 12; attended street construction meetings on July 17 and 24; produced three street construction videos with Jordan Grossman; attended the annual meeting of the Partnership for Health at the Food Shelf, which included a walk of the streets of Pelican Rapids with Tom Pace from MnDOT; facilitated two 59/108 construction public meetings at the Library; attended the Viking Library System open house in Fergus Falls on July 18; attended the ultralight fly-in at the Pelican Rapids Municipal Airport on July 19, noting that while attendance was slightly down, pilots came from across the country, providing an economic boost to the city; attended an ordinance meeting on July 23; met with the architect for the youth center (old congregational church) with Administrator Roisum; met with the CEO of Lake Regional Electric; attended Music in the Park; hosted Conversations with the Mayor at the Library on the previous Friday; attended an emergency management summit meeting at City Hall with the Police Chief; planned the council meeting agenda with Administrator Roisum.
Senator Jordan Rasmusson
Senator Jordan Rasmusson recapped the legislative session, highlighting key points: A $700 million Capital Investment Bill focused on infrastructure for cities and counties, with $291 million for roads, bridges, and water programs. He advised considering funding opportunities through the Public Facilities Authority. On Human Services Funding, he helped prevent a $460 million shift from state to county budgets that would have raised Otter Tail County taxes by 5-9%. Regarding the Budget, he noted a $6 billion deficit and ongoing spending issues, anticipating tight budgets in 2026. Rasmusson appreciated city council partnerships, noting progress in projects like the dam removal and the new pool. Mayor Frazier thanked him for his support, including funds for the aquatic center. Rasmusson noted positive feedback on the center and recognized the police chief's participation in a public safety roundtable.
Adjourn
Motion to adjourn the meeting at 5:12 p.m. was made by Strand, seconded by Markgraf, and carried unanimously.
