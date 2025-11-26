Gerald C. Henry
November 26, 2025
Gerald C. Henry
Gerald Crawford Henry, 79, passed away on November 15, 2025 in Detroit Lakes, MN.
He was born on May 25th, 1946 in Moorhead, MN, to Lamont and Esther (Betts) Henry.
He spent his early years in Downer, MN, and in 1952 his family moved to Moorhead where Gerry graduated from high school in 1964.
The day after graduation Gerry enlisted in the Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance and he was eventually sent to Vietnam where he served on the front line.
He received two purple hearts and was a proud Marine his entire life!
After his return, he attended Moorhead State University and graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
During that time he married Sue Evenson and had two daughters.
After college he worked in sales before starting his own businesses.
He married Bonnie Meyer in 1975 and they had three kids while living in Downer. They divorced in 2017.
Gerry loved living at the lakes and spending time ice fishing, putzing on his “hobby farm,” and woodworking.
But Gerry mostly loved to work and taught his kids the value of hard work.
Gerry is survived by his ex-wife, Bonnie; daughters, Jessica, Sarah, Andrea, and Alexis; son Quentin; son-in-law, John Perlich; grandchildren, Anna, Caiden, Hunter, Kelyn
and Gavin; brothers, Steve (Char) and Larry (Gayle); and sister, Beth (Mike).
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David, Jim, and William; and son-in-law Bryan Creel.
Gerry will be deeply missed. The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date.
