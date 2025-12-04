PUBLIC NOTICE: Star Lake TOWNSHIP
STAR LAKE TOWNSHIP PUBLIC NOTICE-ANNUAL ELECTION and ANNUAL MEETING
The Notice is hereby given to all STAR LAKE TOWNSHIP residents of the Annual Town Board Election to be held on Tuesday March 10, 2026, at the Star Lake Town Hall located at 31030 380th Street. Polls will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Filing of Candidacy period begins on December 30, 2025, and ends on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Filing offices will be closed on New Year’s Day Holiday.
Filing forms will be available from the Town Clerk who can be contacted at clerk@starlaketownship.org. The clerk will be available for in-person filing between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday January 13, 2026, at 32430 355th St., Dent, MN or call 763-412-0377, to make in-person filing arrangements at any time during the filing period. A $2.00 FILING FEE WILL BE REQUIRED.
Position to be filled
ONE SUPERVISOR-3 YEAR TERM
The statutory requirements to serve as a Township Supervisor are:
• You must be an eligible voter within the township.
• You must be 21 years of age at the time of assuming the office; and
• You must be a resident of the town for at least 30 days before the election.
The Star Lake Town Board would add the following “practical” requirements necessary to effectively perform the responsibilities of a Supervisor for Star Lake Township:
• You must have a valid driver’s license and access to a road-worthy vehicle.
• You must be competent in basic computer skills with E-Mail, Microsoft Word and Excel, and you must have internet access at your home (Supervisors are provided with a laptop computer).
• You must have a cell phone and be able to send & receive text messages; and
• You must have good inter-personal and communication skills.
The Star Lake Town Board has three elected Supervisors, an appointed Clerk, and an appointed Treasurer. Board meetings are on the 2nd Wednesday monthly, and there are normally 2 to 3 training meetings annually.
Township Officers are paid positions with some limited benefits. For more information contact a Township Officer or submit your question via clerk@starlaketownship.org.
ANNUAL MEETING WILL FOLLOW THE ELECTION ON MARCH 10 at 8:15 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.
Paulette Johnson, Clerk
