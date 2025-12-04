PUBLIC NOTICE PELICAN RAPIDS
December 04, 2025
CITY OF PELICAN RAPIDS, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE
NO. 2025-03
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE
PELICAN RAPIDS CITY CODE BY REVISING PART 1 OF CHAPTER TEN. HOUSING:
THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF PELICAN RAPIDS DOES ORDAIN:
SECTION ONE. That the Pelican Rapids City Code be revised, with language being added or removed, as follows:
1002.09 LICENSING OF RESIDENTIAL RENTAL UNITS
Subdivision 9. The City shall mail license renewal applications to the property owner or the designated agent on or before April 1 of the year in which the license expires. Failure to receive a license renewal application from the City shall not excuse the owner from meeting the licensing requirements. To allow time for inspection prior to renewal, the deadline for license renewal applications shall be May 31 of the year in which the license expires. Each license shall be issued for a period of one year, August 1 to July 31. If a portion of the license year has elapsed when the application is made, a license may be issued for the remainder of the license year. Renewal of licenses will not occur unless the renewal fee has been paid and the property has been inspected and found to be in compliance by the enforcement officer. In the sole discretion of the City, the expiration date of the license that is expiring may be extended to allow time for inspection prior to issuance of the new license, but only if the renewal fee has been paid.
SECTION TWO. That this ordinance shall take effect and be in force on August 26, 2025.
Adopted this 26th day of
August, 2025.
CITY OF PELICAN RAPIDS
ATTEST: Danielle Heaton, City Clerk
BY: Brent E. Frazier, Mayor
