Thelma Levorsen
December 03, 2025
Thelma “Sally” Corine Levorsen passed away peacefully in her sleep November 17, 2025, in Bellingham Washington at Silverado Memory Care.
Sally was born on April 20, 1929, in Pelican Rapids Minnesota.
She was 96. She is survived by her son David Johnson and her son Keith (Christine) Johnson.
She has 6 grandchildren and 3 great-granddaughters.
Sally was raised in Pelican Rapids MN and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School. After high school she attended business college.
Sally was a loving and caring mother and grandmother.
She will be greatly missed. She cared deeply about all people she met.
She is now enjoying a wonderful reunion with her husband, parents, 4 sisters and brother and beloved friends who have entered heaven before her.
She loved children and was a nursery schoolteacher. She was involved with the philanthropic group Assistance League of Bellingham (ALB) where she led students on “Art A Foot”
tours on the WWU campus studying sculptures. She worked in the ALB thrift shop and made crafts for the ALB Christmas Boutique.
She also volunteered at assisted living homes throughout Bellingham.
Funeral service will be on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10-11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids, MN.
Burial will be at Ringsaker Cemetery, Pelican Rapids, MN.
