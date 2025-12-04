George Luebke
December 04, 2025
Aug. 19, 1941 - Nov. 18, 2025
FERGUS FALLS, Minn.
- George Luebke, 84, Fergus Falls,
Minn. died Tuesday, Nov. 18. George Luebke, passed away
on November 18, 2025, at his residence while tending to the
land he loved dearly. Visitation: Wednesday, December 3,
2025, from 5-7 P.M., with a 6:30 prayer service at the
Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and continuing
one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral Service: 1
PM, Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the Tonseth Lutheran
Church, rural Erhard. Interment: Tonseth Lutheran Cemetery
Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus
Falls, MN.
