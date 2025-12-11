Dorothea "Dottie" Soberg
December 11, 2025
Dorothea (Dottie) Soberg, age 91, of Pelican Rapids, MN passed away on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at Pelican Valley Senior Living, Riverfront on Main, Pelican Rapids, MN.
Dorothea Bertha Zitzow was born on December 8, 1933, in Edgeley, North Dakota, to Esther (Schulz) and Gerhard Zitzow.
After the untimely death of her father when she was only 2 ½ years old, her mother later married Edward Kicker who adopted Dorothea and her brothers, gave them a home and loved them as his own.
She graduated from Frazee High School in 1951.
Dorothea married Ivan Kenneth Soberg on July 18, 1954, at the Kicker family farm near Vergas, MN. Ivan and Dottie had four children, Thomas, Kevin, Melanie and Dawn.
After Ivan became ill, Dottie cared for him for 12 years until he passed away March 9, 2019. Ivan and Dottie were married for 64 years. They made many memories with their family, snowmobiling, camping and traveling.
Dottie loved to do handiwork including hardanger and knitting, baking and teaching others. She especially loved to serve others which she did until the end.
She was active at Faith Lutheran Church as Sunday School Superintendent and teacher, in circle, WELCA, quilting, altar guild, and more.
She had a strong faith, given to her by her mother, and shared with her children and grandchildren.
Dottie is survived by her children: Thomas (Nancy), Kevin
(Wendey), Melanie Michels, Dawn Johnson; grandchildren:
Matt (Anne) Soberg, Travis (Kim) Michels, Jessica (Tim)
Williams, Tracey (Dan) Bonitatibus, Trenton Michels, Anna
Gnahn, Adam (Sara) Johnson, Tayler (Stephanie) Michels,
Greta Johnson, Alex (Ashley) Johnson, Josey (Justin) Beyer,
Dana (Amanda Reinart) Johnson, Maria (Kyle) Bednar;
great-grandchildren: Shantell (Jared), Natalie, Lily, Hunter,
Shira, Olivia, Emma, Liam, Ellie, Madilyn, Ivy, Violet, Levi,
Colby, Wyatt, Valerie, Chase, Carter, Carly, Kyson, Easton,
Dax, Clara, Tel, Kade, Miles; great-great-grandchildren:
Nolan and Audrey; sisters-in-law: Ardyce Kicker and Lois
Kicker, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ivan, brothers:
Jerome and LeRoy Kicker, sons-in-law: Greg Johnson and
Jim Michels, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, the Family of Dottie Soberg would like donations made to Faith Lutheran Church and Northwest Cemetery, both of Pelican Rapids, MN.
Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 am on Monday, December 8, 2025, at Faith Lutheran Church, Pelican Rapids, MN.
Burial was at Northwest Cemetery, Pelican Rapids, MN.
Arrangements by Larson Funeral and Cremation Service, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
