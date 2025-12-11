Phyllis Joy Hanson
December 11, 2025
Phyllis Hanson, 97, Pelican Rapids, MN, formerly of Beltrami, MN, joined her departed loved ones on Friday, November 28, 2025.
Funeral Service: 1:00 PM,
Saturday, December 6, 2025 at
Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Home, Ada, MN.
Visitation: One hour before the funeral at Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Home, Ada, MN.
Burial: Fairview Cemetery, Beltrami, MN.
Memorials are preferred to Fairview Cemetery in Beltrami, MN, or to the North Country Food Bank in Crookston, MN.
