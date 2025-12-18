Sandra K. Rundle

December 18, 2025

Sandra “Sandy” K. Rundle Stack, 79, passed away on

Thursday, December 4, 2025, at Emmanuel Nursing Home,

Detroit Lakes, MN, surrounded by her family.

Sandy was born on June 26, 1946, to John and Maxine

(Vangsness) Rundle, in Berkeley, CA. Her parents moved

back to MN to help her grandma, Ella, run Bob Creek Resort

on Pelican Lake. She was raised on Pelican Lake and the oldest of four siblings.

She graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1964.

Growing up, she spent her summers helping at the family

resort from working the gas dock, helping in the store and

café and babysitting her three younger siblings. She enjoyed

riding and caring for her horses, and swimming at the lake.

After high school she married and moved to Florida for a

short time, where she had her son, then the two moved back to be closer to family.

Sandy attended Technical College of Detroit Lakes, MN,

receiving her LPN license in nursing. She worked at St.

Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes where she found her

passion for nursing in various roles. She later attended St.

Lukes School of Nursing in Fargo, ND, where she graduated

with her bachelor’s in nursing becoming an RN. She worked

for a number of years at St. Mary’s as head nurse in the ICU,

while raising her two children in the area.

Adventure called for Sandy, taking her to live everywhere

from Juneau, AK, to Palm Springs, CA. She had great

adventures and met many lifelong friends. During her time in

Palm Springs, she furthered her education and became an

oncology nurse. She was incredibly proud to be an oncology

nurse and to care for her patients during such a difficult time

in their life. She decided at the young age of 70 to fully retire

from nursing and after the loss of her husband Larry, she

moved back to Pelican Lake where she and Larry summered

and had built their dream home. The last three years Sandy

resided at Pelican Landing Assisted Living in Detroit Lakes,

where she reconnected with old friends and made many new ones.

Sandy was a colorful person who told colorful stories and

being a friend of hers was to know family. She had great love

for her animals, family, and friends. She enjoyed riding her

motorcycle, lake days on the pontoon, jet skiing and

occasional tubing with her granddaughter. She loved to

decorate for the holidays, lunch with friends and entertain at her home.

Sandy is survived by her two children, Lance (Lisa)

Gravelle, and Sheri (Jeff Kohler) Rundle; step-daughters,

Debbie Mikos and Dawn Eldred; grandchildren, Ella,

McKenna, and Spencer Hamiga, and Nick Erickson; great-

grandchild, Ryan Erickson; siblings, Tom (Debbie) Rundle,

Cheryl (Mike) Jahnke, and Mike (Bobbie) Rundle; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; and her parents, John and Maxine.

You left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide.

Although we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.

A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in Sandy’s

name to the American Cancer Society, Marshmallow Animal

Shelter of Detroit Lakes, or your local pet shelter and rescue.

Please share an online memory or condolence at

(Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead, MN)





Larry's