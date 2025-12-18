Sandra K. Rundle
December 18, 2025
Sandra “Sandy” K. Rundle Stack, 79, passed away on
Thursday, December 4, 2025, at Emmanuel Nursing Home,
Detroit Lakes, MN, surrounded by her family.
Sandy was born on June 26, 1946, to John and Maxine
(Vangsness) Rundle, in Berkeley, CA. Her parents moved
back to MN to help her grandma, Ella, run Bob Creek Resort
on Pelican Lake. She was raised on Pelican Lake and the oldest of four siblings.
She graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1964.
Growing up, she spent her summers helping at the family
resort from working the gas dock, helping in the store and
café and babysitting her three younger siblings. She enjoyed
riding and caring for her horses, and swimming at the lake.
After high school she married and moved to Florida for a
short time, where she had her son, then the two moved back to be closer to family.
Sandy attended Technical College of Detroit Lakes, MN,
receiving her LPN license in nursing. She worked at St.
Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes where she found her
passion for nursing in various roles. She later attended St.
Lukes School of Nursing in Fargo, ND, where she graduated
with her bachelor’s in nursing becoming an RN. She worked
for a number of years at St. Mary’s as head nurse in the ICU,
while raising her two children in the area.
Adventure called for Sandy, taking her to live everywhere
from Juneau, AK, to Palm Springs, CA. She had great
adventures and met many lifelong friends. During her time in
Palm Springs, she furthered her education and became an
oncology nurse. She was incredibly proud to be an oncology
nurse and to care for her patients during such a difficult time
in their life. She decided at the young age of 70 to fully retire
from nursing and after the loss of her husband Larry, she
moved back to Pelican Lake where she and Larry summered
and had built their dream home. The last three years Sandy
resided at Pelican Landing Assisted Living in Detroit Lakes,
where she reconnected with old friends and made many new ones.
Sandy was a colorful person who told colorful stories and
being a friend of hers was to know family. She had great love
for her animals, family, and friends. She enjoyed riding her
motorcycle, lake days on the pontoon, jet skiing and
occasional tubing with her granddaughter. She loved to
decorate for the holidays, lunch with friends and entertain at her home.
Sandy is survived by her two children, Lance (Lisa)
Gravelle, and Sheri (Jeff Kohler) Rundle; step-daughters,
Debbie Mikos and Dawn Eldred; grandchildren, Ella,
McKenna, and Spencer Hamiga, and Nick Erickson; great-
grandchild, Ryan Erickson; siblings, Tom (Debbie) Rundle,
Cheryl (Mike) Jahnke, and Mike (Bobbie) Rundle; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; and her parents, John and Maxine.
You left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide.
Although we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.
A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in Sandy’s
name to the American Cancer Society, Marshmallow Animal
Shelter of Detroit Lakes, or your local pet shelter and rescue.
Please share an online memory or condolence at
(Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead, MN)
A healthy Otter Tail County requires great community news.
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!