William Bill Kallhoff
July 03, 2026
(Update 08-03-2026: Due to a system glitch, the previous obituary text was inaccurate and has since been corrected.)
Jul. 15, 1956 - Jun. 29, 2026
GARY, S.D. - William "Bill" Kallhoff, 69, Gary, S.D. died Monday, Jun. 29. Funeral service will be 2 pm Monday, July 6, 2026 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Canby, MN. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 pm with a Prayer Service at 7 pm on Sunday, July 5th at the Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby, MN and will resume Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at a later date.
Jul. 15, 1956 - Jun. 29, 2026
GARY, S.D. - William "Bill" Kallhoff, 69, Gary, S.D. died Monday, Jun. 29. Funeral service will be 2 pm Monday, July 6, 2026 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Canby, MN. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 pm with a Prayer Service at 7 pm on Sunday, July 5th at the Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby, MN and will resume Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at a later date.
A healthy Otter Tail County requires great community news.
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!