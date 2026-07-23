Judith Hoadley, 76, Pelican Rapids
July 23, 2026
Judi Hoadley, age 76, a resident of rural Pelican Rapids, MN, passed away Friday, July 3rd, 2026 at Sanford Hospice House in Fargo, ND.
Judi was born December 12th, 1949 to Merlin & Alice Johnson in Viborg, SD. She graduated from Yankton High School and went on to attend the University of South Dakota and Mount Marty University where she earned her degree in histology. A job opportunity brought her to Fergus Falls, MN where she gained life long friends and through these friends met her love. On July 22nd, 1973 she was united in marriage to Clyde Hoadley at First Congregational Church in Pelican Rapids. Together they built a life and welcomed three children, Elizabeth, Jason, and Jesse. Judi spent most of her career with Norbest/West Central Turkeys working in the lab. She retired in 2005 and very much enjoyed her free time by helping with the grandchildren. Watching them doing their activities & sports made her day. She had a passion for gardening in her flowerbeds and mowing. She was an avid football fan, especially for the Minnesota Vikings. Her love for her kids and grandkids was deep and she was so proud of all of their accomplishments.
Judi is survived by two sons: Jason (Anissa) Hoadley, Deer Park, TX and Jesse (Emily) Hoadley, Pelican Rapids, MN; six grandchildren: Nicholas (Ereesha) Hoadley, Paige Martinson, Ariel (Matthew) Kindem, Kaden Smith, Aubry & Piper Hoadley; five great-grandchildren: Liam, Claire, Oaklyn, Archer, and Lachlan; sister: Carol Lay, Travelers Rest, SC; mother-in-law: Marion 'Kit' Hoadley, Pelican Rapids and many brothers/sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Judi was preceded in death by her father: Merlin Johnson; mother: Alice Johnson; husband: Clyde; daughter: Elizabeth Hoadley; brother: Orrin Johnson; father-in-law: Ralph Hoadley.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 21st, 2026 from 5pm-8pm at 19055 473rd Street, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572
Judi was born December 12th, 1949 to Merlin & Alice Johnson in Viborg, SD. She graduated from Yankton High School and went on to attend the University of South Dakota and Mount Marty University where she earned her degree in histology. A job opportunity brought her to Fergus Falls, MN where she gained life long friends and through these friends met her love. On July 22nd, 1973 she was united in marriage to Clyde Hoadley at First Congregational Church in Pelican Rapids. Together they built a life and welcomed three children, Elizabeth, Jason, and Jesse. Judi spent most of her career with Norbest/West Central Turkeys working in the lab. She retired in 2005 and very much enjoyed her free time by helping with the grandchildren. Watching them doing their activities & sports made her day. She had a passion for gardening in her flowerbeds and mowing. She was an avid football fan, especially for the Minnesota Vikings. Her love for her kids and grandkids was deep and she was so proud of all of their accomplishments.
Judi is survived by two sons: Jason (Anissa) Hoadley, Deer Park, TX and Jesse (Emily) Hoadley, Pelican Rapids, MN; six grandchildren: Nicholas (Ereesha) Hoadley, Paige Martinson, Ariel (Matthew) Kindem, Kaden Smith, Aubry & Piper Hoadley; five great-grandchildren: Liam, Claire, Oaklyn, Archer, and Lachlan; sister: Carol Lay, Travelers Rest, SC; mother-in-law: Marion 'Kit' Hoadley, Pelican Rapids and many brothers/sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Judi was preceded in death by her father: Merlin Johnson; mother: Alice Johnson; husband: Clyde; daughter: Elizabeth Hoadley; brother: Orrin Johnson; father-in-law: Ralph Hoadley.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 21st, 2026 from 5pm-8pm at 19055 473rd Street, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572
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