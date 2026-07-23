NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION Trondhjem Township
July 23, 2026
Notice of Primary Election Trondhjem Township to the voters of Trondhjem Township in the County of Ottertail, State of Minnesota.
Notice is Hereby Given, that a Primary Election will be held in the Election Precinct at Ohe's Barn, 13727 County Highway 28, Rothsay, MN, on Tuesday, the (11) Eleventh day of August, 2026 , at which the polls will be open from the hour of (10:00) Ten a.m., to Close the hour of (8:00) Eight p.m. for the purpose of nominating candidates for the following offices, Federal, State, Judicial, County, which are to be voted on at the General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
Maggie Lindsay, Clerk
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