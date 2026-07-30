Pelican Rapids Board of Education Regular Board Meeting Minutes
July 30, 2026
The Pelican Rapids Board of Education held a regular meeting on June 17, 2026 in the conference room at the high school at 7:00 a.m. Board members present: Brenda Olson, Jon Karger, Andrew Sorum, Molly Welch, Staci Allmaras (via MicrosoftTeams), Kris Lindberg (via MicrosoftTeams).
Board Members Absent: None
Student Representatives present: None
Student Representatives absent: None
Others Present : Brian Korf, Rudy Martinez, Becky Wontor, PJ Breen, Cary Haugrud, Laura Januszewski, Davey Kosen, Steve Maresh
The meeting was called to order at 7:00 a.m. and the pledge of allegiance was led by Chair, Jon Karger.
Andrew Sorum moved to approve the meeting agenda. The motion was seconded by Brenda Olson and carried upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Staci Allmaras, Kris Lindberg, Brenda Olson, Jon Karger, Molly Welch, Andrew Sorum. The following voted against: None.
Acknowledgements
2026 Valedictorian: Allie Thompson; Salutatorian: Morgan Korf; Activity Workers from the 2025-26 School Year; Substitutes from the 2025-26 School Year; Spring All-State Athletes; Softball Silver Team Academic; Golf All-State-Izzy Gravalin; Golf Team Academic State Champions; Track Team Academic All-State Girls Gold; Morgan Korf - All-State (4x200m), Academic All-State; Aleeya Stringer Ferris - All-State (4x200m); Megan Guler - All-State (100m, 4x200m), Academic All-State; Ellie Carlson - All-State (4x200m), Academic All-State; Arianna Hovland - Academic All-State; Kamryn Kirkwood - Academic All-State; Track Team Academic All-State Boys Gold; Aiden Checco de Souza - All-State (Pole Vault), Academic All-State; Andrew Checco de Souza - Academic All-State; Jack Welch - Academic All-State; Edwin Escobar - Academic All-State; Grady Larson - Academic All-State
Presentations
A. FY28 Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Report Mr. Rudy Martinez & Mr. Trevor Steeves
Administrative Reports
A. Elementary Principal Mr. Derrick Nelson
B. High School Principal Mrs. Laura Januszewski
C. Student School Board Representative Mr. Maclain Hovland
D. Finance Director Mr. Rudy Martinez
E. Superintendent Mr. Brian Korf
Brenda Olson moved to approve the consent items consisting of the following items:
A. Approve board minutes - May 18, 2026 Regular School Board Meeting
B. Financial claims - May bills
C. Treasurer’s report
D. Personnel: Acknowledge the resignation of Makayla Moen as 1.0 Music Teacher at VES; Acknowledge the resignation of Mikel Vogel as 0.5 Custodian at VES; Acknowledge the resignation of Annissa Berg as 1.0 Elem Paraprofessional; Approve the hire of Morgan Berg 1.0 Elementary Special Education Teacher; Approve the hire of Abby Nelson 1.0 Elementary Music Teacher; Approve the hire of Parker Syverson as Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Coach
E. Approve the Audit Engagement Letter with EideBailly for 2025-2026
F. Approve the 2026-27 HeadStart Lease Agreement
G. Approve the SitelogIQ Assessment
The motion was seconded by Andrew Sorum and carried upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Staci Allmaras, Kris Lindberg, Brenda Olson, Jon Karger, Molly Welch, Andrew Sorum. The following voted against: None.
Andrew Sorum introduced the Resolution Accepting Donations.
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes.
Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full; THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pelican Rapids Public Schools, ISD 548, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below: Donor, Item, Designated Purpose (if any): Laura Klimek $100 Student Accounts; Laura Klimek $100 Viking Butikk
The motion was seconded by Molly Welch and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Kris Lindberg, Staci Allmaras, Brenda Olson, Jon Karger, Molly Welch, Andrew Sorum.
The following voted against: None
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Jon Karger made a motion to approve the 2028 Fiscal Year Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Plan. The motion was seconded by Staci Allmaras and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Kris Lindberg, Staci Allmaras, Brenda Olson, Jon Karger, Molly Welch, Andrew Sorum. The following voted against: None.
Andrew Sorum made a motion to approve the 2026-27 Fiscal Year Proposed Budget. The motion was seconded by Molly Welch and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Staci Allmaras, Kris Lindberg, Brenda Olson, Jon Karger, Molly Welch, Andrew Sorum. The following voted against: None.
Brenda Olson made a motion to approve the 2026-27 School Board Meeting Schedule. The motion was seconded by Kris Lindberg and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Andrew Sorum, Molly Welch, Jon Karger, Brenda Olson, Kris Lindberg, Staci Allmaras. The following voted against: None.
Andrew Sorum made a motion to approve the 2026-27 Resolution for Membership to the MSHSL The motion was seconded by Brenda Olson and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Staci Allmaras, Kris Lindberg, Brenda Olson, Jon Karger, Molly Welch, Andrew Sorum. The following voted against: None.
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Jon Karger made a motion to approve the Resolution Establishing Dates of Filing Affidavits of Candidacy. The motion was seconded by Staci Allmaras and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Andrew Sorum, Molly Welch, Jon Karger, Brenda Olson, Kris Lindberg, Staci Allmaras. The following voted against: None.
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Andrew Sorum made a motion to adjourn. The motion was seconded by Molly Welch and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Staci Allmaras, Kris Lindberg, Brenda Olson, Jon Karger, Molly Welch, Andrew Sorum. The following voted against: None.
Jon Karger, Chair
Brenda Olson, Clerk
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