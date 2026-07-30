Notice of and Order for Hearing on Petition - Kris Condon Estate
July 30, 2026
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 56-PR-26-1791 Minn. Stat. §§ 524.1-401; 524.3-403, -801 Minn. Gen. R. Prac. 404 In Re: Estate of Kris Condon, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 1, 2026,* at 8:45 a.m., a no-appearance hearing will be held in this Court at the Otter Tail County Courthouse, 121 West Junius Ave, Fergus Falls, Minnesota 56537, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent's heirs, and for the appointment of Julie Condon, whose address is 299 W Calle Moncayo, Sahuarita, AZ 85629, as personal representative of the Decedent's estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent's estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent's estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent's estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
*Your appearance is not required at this hearing. If there is an objection to this petition, you will be notified of another hearing date and time.
BY THE COURT Dated: July 23, 2026 Johnathan R. Judd Judge of District Court Dated: July 23, 2026 Trisha Mernitz Court Administrator SERKLAND LAW FIRM Michael C. Studer MN# 0402570 10 Roberts Street N Fargo, ND 58102 Telephone: 701-232-8957 Facsimile: 701-237-4049 e-mail: mstuder@serklandlaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER Published in the Pelican Rapids Press July 30, August 6 & 13, 2026
A healthy Otter Tail County requires great community news.
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!