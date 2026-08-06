Shirley Ralston, 88, Pelican Rapids
August 06, 2026
Shirley Ralston, age 88, of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota died Saturday, July 25, 2026, at HIA Heather's House, Fargo, North Dakota.
Shirley Opal (Ellingson) Huseby Ralston was born October 11,1937 in Glasgow, Montana to Emil and Nita (Smith) Ellingson. Shirley was baptized in Larslan, Montana and attended school in Plentywood, Montana. Her family moved to Minnesota, where she attended schools in Ulen and Gary, settling in Pelican Rapids. Shirley was confirmed at Grove Lake Lutheran Church and she graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1955.
On September 24, 1957, Shirley was united in marriage to Roland Arvid Huseby in San Francisco, California, where Roland was enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Eventually, they found their way back to Pelican Rapids, where they raised three children. Roland died December 5, 1979. In 1994, Shirley married Jack Ralston, who died September 15, 2004.
Shirley was an active volunteer in the community and Trinity Lutheran Church, co–founding Pass It On Thrift Store. She was a natural–born teacher, forming a troupe of young majorettes, teaching art classes in her home, leading Steve's hyperactive cub scout group, opening a craft shop, and working as a computer aide at Pelican Rapids Elementary School. Shirley will be remembered for her green thumb, her love of flowers, walking and nature, her many pets, sewing, quilting, storytelling, writing, book–making, painting, stained glass, porcelain doll–making, puppet–making, and creating with paper. Her freshly made buns, homemade pizza, fudge and caramel rolls are often imitated but never fully replicated.
Above all, Shirley loved her family, and she will be greatly missed by those she has left behind. She is survived by her children: Crystal (Robin) Thorson, Barnesville, MN; Karen (Lane) Brettingen, Lakeville, MN; Steven (Ann) Huseby, Elko, MN; step–children Carrie (Olgeir Thorisson) Ralston, Iceland, John Ralston, Vancouver, Washington; grandchildren: Kaija Thorson, Chelsea (Alex) Clark, Alexandra (Nathan) Rundquist, Erika (Dean) Brettingen, Jay (Melissa) Brettingen, Tyler (Larissa) Lekang, Ryker Huseby, Riley Huseby; step–grandchildren: Thorir (Maria) Olgeirsson Ralston, Nikulas Olgeirsson, Arthur Olgeirsson, and Margret Olgeirsdottir Ralston; great grandchildren: Sondre Clark, Linnea Lekang; step–great grandchildren: Haddy, Jon Bui, Bjarki; sister–in–law Carol (Charles) Rice and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Shirley was also preceded in death by her parents Emil and Nita, and brothers Leo, Donald and Rodney.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the many friends, professionals, and relatives who have supported Shirley and the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to HIA Hospice (formerly Hospice of the Red River Valley) are suggested.
The family requests that guests wear relaxed, comfortable attire due to the summer heat.
Visitation will be on Monday, August 10, 2026, from 1:00–2:00 p.m. with memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pelican Rapids, MN. Family Inurnment will be at Ringsaker Cemetery, Pelican Rapids, MN. Shirley's service will be livestreamed and on our website.
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