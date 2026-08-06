Junice Sandness, 91, Fergus Falls
August 06, 2026
Junice Sandness, age 91, passed away on July 23rd, 2026, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls, MN.Junice Sandness was born on Feb 27th, 1935 on a farm near Doran, MN, to Milton and Mabel Aasness. She attended elementary school in Doran and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1953. Junice grew up with a deep appreciation for community and hard work. She attended elementary school in Doran and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1953. Her academic achievements led her to Augsburg College, where she developed skills, such as leadership, collaboration, and instructional competence, that would define her life's work.Following college, Junice served as a parish worker at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota. In 1960, she found her true calling as an elementary school teacher, instructing children in both Minnesota and North Dakota schools. The majority of her career was spent in the Richland 44 School District. Reflecting on her lifetime as an educator, she often summarized her experience with a smile, saying, "I loved every day!" In 1960, Junice married the love of her life, Pastor Albert Sandness. Together, they shared over 65 years of beautiful partnership, faith, and family. They were blessed with 3 daughters: Kari, Kristin, and Julie. Alongside her career and her devotion as a mother, Junice was a steadfast partner in ministry, actively engaging in the ELCA congregations served by her husband, Pastor Al. Junice's faith was action–oriented. She found great joy in teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, singing in the church choir, and participating in the service and study projects of the ELCA women. A talented and generous crafter, she made hundreds of quilts for local distribution and Lutheran World Relief. Helping those in need was her greatest joy. In 2023, her decades of discipleship were formally recognized when her local synod honored her with the prestigious Mary Magdalene Award. In retirement, Junice found peace in her daily walks, soaking in the beauty of the world around her. Above all else, she cherished her family. She was a proud, supportive mother and grandmother who poured boundless love into her children, grandchildren, and great–grandchildren.
Junice is survived by her daughters: Kari (Mark) Whittier of Canby, MN; Kristin (Frank) Walsh of Fergus Falls, MN; and Julie (Terry) VanWatermulen of Dent, MN; 4 grandchildren: Alex (Falon) Whittier, Ben (Bethany) Whittier, Kelly (Sean) Munroe, and Ralph (Ixayana) Nelson; and 5 great–grandchildren: Micah, Sawyer, Willow, Silas, and Jay; 4 sisters and in–laws: Laurel Malmstrom, Mary Anne (Jim) Quitno, Sonja (Rich) Johnson, and Carol (Al) Domke. Also surviving are 5 beloved bonus grandchildren: Cassie VanWatermulen, Tyler (Kasie) VanWatermulen, Logan VanWatermulen, Caroline Nelson, and Carmella Nelson. Junice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Sandness; her brothers, Milt (Beverly) Aasness and Paul (Phyllis) Aasness. She also mourned the loss of her cherished grandchildren, Hayden Nelson and infant Eddie Whittier.
Junice's life was defined by a vibrant spirit, open heart, and genuine joy for family and friends. Her legacy of faith, devotion and compassion will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Celebration of Life: 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2026 at Central Lutheran Church, Pelican Rapids, MN, with visitation one–hour prior to the service. Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral and Cremation in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com
A healthy Otter Tail County requires great community news.
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!