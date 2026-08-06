Rev. Albert Sandness, 93, Fergus Falls
August 06, 2026
Reverend Albert J Sandness, Jr., age 93, passed away June 11, 2026 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls, MN. Reverend Albert J. Sandness, Jr. was born on April 26, 1933 in LaMoure, ND to Albert and Clara Sandness. He grew up on the family farm, the youngest of nine children, enjoying a youth filled with boundless fun on the prairies of North Dakota. His early education took place in a one–room schoolhouse where he was the sole student in his grade. He continued his education, graduating from LaMoure High School. From there, he attended Augsburg College where he earned his degrees in Music and Greek. He went on to Augsburg Seminary and was ordained in 1957 into the Lutheran Ministry.From there, Pastor Al embarked on a lifelong journey of service to many Lutheran congregations. Blessed with a natural ability to engage with people, a quick humor, and a gift for building deep relationships, he formed lifelong friendships in every parish he served. He often expressed with boundless joy, "I love the people of the church!" In 1960, Al married the love of his life, Junice Aasness, at Pontopiddan Lutheran Church. Family was always the center of his heart, a bond beautifully symbolized at their wedding, where his four brothers served as groomsmen and her four sisters served as bridesmaids. Later, he and Junice started their own family when they became proud parents of 3 daughters, Kari, Kristin, and Julie. Throughout his life, music remained a great passion. A skilled pianist and talented tenor, he beautifully combined music and ministry. He directed church and community choirs, performed in countless concerts, weddings, and funerals, and took great joy in mentoring his daughters in their own musical endeavors, filling their home with song.In retirement, Al and Junice cherished living at the lake, traveling the country with their siblings, and welcoming the blessings of grandchildren and great–grandchildren. Al had a legendary, gentle gift for calming and comforting the babies in his family.
Albert is survived by his beloved daughters: Kari (Mark) Whittier of Canby, MN; Kristin (Frank) Walsh of Fergus Falls, MN; and Julie (Terry) VanWatermulen of Dent, MN, 4 grandchildren: Alex (Falon) Whittier, Ben (Bethany) Whittier, Kelly (Sean) Munroe, and Ralph (Ixayana) Nelson; and 5 great–grandchildren: Micah, Sawyer, Willow, Silas, and Jay. Also surviving are 5 beloved bonus grandchildren: Cassie VanWatermulen, Tyler (Kasie) VanWatermulen, Logan VanWatermulen, Caroline Nelson, and Carmella Nelson. Al was preceded in death by his 10 brothers and sisters and beloved in–laws; Sigvart (Margaret) Sandness, Clare (Barbara) Sandness, Richard (Ruth) Sandness, Vernon (Delores) Sandness, Murial (Cliff) Tompt, Edna (Morris) Oien, Irene (Ray) Lere, Corinne (Lloyd) Carlson, and one stepsister, Dorothy (Don) Gordon. He also mourned the loss of his cherished grandchildren, Hayden Nelson and infant Eddie Whittier. Al took great joy in entertaining his family with his musical abilities throughout their lives. Al's deep, unwavering Christian faith was at the center of everything he did, serving as the driving force of his life. Celebration of Life: 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2026 at Central Lutheran Church, Pelican Rapids, MN, with visitation one–hour prior to the service. Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral and Cremation in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com
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