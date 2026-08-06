Pelican Group of Lakes Improvement District (PGOLID) NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
August 06, 2026
Pelican Group of Lakes Improvement District (PGOLID)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
Time: 9:00 a.m.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Date: Saturday August 8, 2026
Place: Dunn Township Hall, 47979 East Lake Lizzie Road
Agenda
1. Election of Board Members
2. Approval of Budget
3. Approval of Budget Items in excess of $5,000
4. Other business that may come before the Board
All property owners in the District are invited to attend.
For additional information, please visit our website pgolid.org (under meetings>annual meeting).
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