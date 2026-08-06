LIDA LAKES IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
August 06, 2026
LIDA LAKES IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
Time: 9 a.m.
Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026
Place: Lida Township Hall, 42206 230th Avenue, Pelican Rapids, MN
Agenda:
1. Election of Officers
2. Approval of 2027 Budget
3. Approval of Budget items in excess of $5,000.
4. MN Board of Water and Soil Resources Comprehensive Lakeshed Assessment Report. Presented by Hannah Passolt, Lake Coordinator
5. Speaker: Luke Schalckamp, DNR Fisheries Area Supervisor
6. Other business that may come before the Board.
All property owners in the District are invited to attend. Additional information is available on the LLID website: lakelidalid.com
The LLID Annual Meeting will be available live in "listen only mode" on Microsoft Teams. To join remotely download the Teams app at teams.microsoft.com
Meeting ID: 226 194 995 238 7 Passcode: eM7B84nF
Or call in (audio only): +1 323-849-4874, 880352619# United States, Los Angeles Phone Conference ID: 880 352 619#
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