CITY OF PELICAN RAPIDS, MINNESOTA INVITATION FOR BIDS: Sherin Park Campground Bathhouse Demolition and Construction Project
August 06, 2026
NOTICE INVITING BIDS
The City of Pelican Rapids is soliciting sealed bids from qualified contractors for the demolition (optional) of the existing campground bathhouse and the construction of a new campground bathhouse at Sherin Park, located in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. The City reserves the right to award demolition and construction together or separately based on bid pricing and the best interest of the City.
The purpose of this project is to replace the existing campground bathhouse with a new, accessible facility that better serves campers and visitors to Sherin Park. The selected contractor shall furnish all labor, materials, equipment, supervision, permits, and incidentals necessary to complete the project.
Sherin Park Campground 221 E. Mill Ave (behind the Swimming Pool on 108 E) Pelican Rapids, Minnesota 56572
The complete Invitation for Bids and related documents, including contractor responsibilities and the proposed schedule, may be obtained from Jordan Grossman, Economic Development Coordinator for the City of Pelican Rapids.
Sealed bids will be accepted electronically until 12:00 p.m. Central Time on August 31, 2026. Late submissions will not be accepted. Electronic bids shall be submitted in PDF format to prclerk1@pelicanrapids.com . The subject line shall read: Sherin Park Bathhouse IFB.
The City will publicly open and read all timely received bids during a public meeting on August 31, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at City Hall, 315 N Broadway, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572. Following the opening, the City will review the bids for responsiveness and responsibility before making a recommendation to the City Council.
The City intends to award the contract to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The City reserves the right to consider price, experience with similar projects, ability to complete work on schedule, references, and compliance with bid specifications. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, waive informalities, and award the contract in the best interest of the City.
Questions or requests for a site visit/pre-bid meeting regarding this Invitation for Bids shall be directed to:
Jordan Grossman Economic Development Coordinator for the City of Pelican Rapids Phone: 701-219-3718 Email: jordan.grossman@cedausa.com
This project is not subject to prevailing wage.
CITY OF PELICAN RAPIDS 8-6-c
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