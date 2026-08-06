NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION Re: Estate of David K. Sather, Decedent.
August 06, 2026
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL
DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.:56-PR-26-1619
In Re: Estate of David K. Sather, Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION
FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS,
FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 25, 2026 at 8:45 a.m., an administrative hearing in which no appearances are necessary will be held in this Court at 121 W Junius Ave Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent's heirs, and for the appointment of Jennifer K. Sather whose address 218 2nd Ave NE Pelican Rapids, MN 56572, as personal representatives of the Decedent's estate in an unsupervised administration.
COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL
DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.:56-PR-26-1619
In Re: Estate of David K. Sather, Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION
FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS,
FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 25, 2026 at 8:45 a.m., an administrative hearing in which no appearances are necessary will be held in this Court at 121 W Junius Ave Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent's heirs, and for the appointment of Jennifer K. Sather whose address 218 2nd Ave NE Pelican Rapids, MN 56572, as personal representatives of the Decedent's estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. Any objections filed will result in an appearance hearing to be set at a future date. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent's estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent's estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent's estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Kevin Miller, Judge of District Court
Trisha Mernitz, Court Administrator
KREKELBERG LAW
Chad D. Miller MN# 0386902 213 S. Mill Street Fergus Falls, MN 56537 Telephone: 218-739-4623 Facsimile:218-739-0422 e-mail: cmiller@krekelberglaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Kevin Miller, Judge of District Court; Trisha Mernitz, Court Administrator; Chad D. Miller, Attorney for Petitioner
Kevin Miller, Judge of District Court; Trisha Mernitz, Court Administrator; Chad D. Miller, Attorney for Petitioner
Published in the Pelican Rapids Press August 6 & 13, 2026
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