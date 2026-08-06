Norwegian Grove TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION
August 06, 2026
Notice of Primary Election to the voters of Norwegian Grove Township, Otter Tail County, Minnesota.
A Primary Election will be held in the Election Precinct at Norwegian Grove Town Hall, 42948 Co Hwy 21, Pelican Rapids, MN on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
The polls will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The purpose of the primary is to nominate candidates for the following offices, Federal, State, Judicial, and County. These candidates will be voted on at the general election on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
Jane Knorr, Clerk
Jane Knorr, Clerk
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